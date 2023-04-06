BLUETTI EP900 Launched: A Self-Sufficient Home Energy Storage System

BLUETTI has become the go-to name when it comes to green energy solutions, including solar generators, home battery solutions, solar panels, and more. The promise of sustainable energy through quality power solutions has been reflected by BLUETTI’s range of products over the years. And they expect the same success with their brand-new product, the BLUETTI EP900 as well. The EP900 Energy Storage System (ESS) is the official successor to the company’s EP600, their first ESS which was launched in 2022. The success of the EP600 has paved the way for an update – the BLUETTI EP900. So, let’s take a look at what this new energy storage solution has to offer.

BLUETTI EP900 Announced: The Ultimate Home Energy Storage Solution

The BLUETTI EP900 is a stationary energy delivery and storage solution system. It can store and deliver energy to your whole house. You can use the EP900 to primarily convert solar energy into usable commercial energy for your household or small business. This product is tailor-made for the US market to allow you to achieve power self-sufficiency and reduce your reliance on the power grid.

With the EP900, BLUETTI aims to mitigate the power outage issues that plague US households, while providing a premium home energy storage solution. To learn about BLUETTI EP900’s features, continue reading below.

Power Self-Sufficiency and Sustainable Energy

With the EP900 energy storage system, you can enjoy an uninterrupted power supply as and when you require it. Coming from a company like BLUETTI, you can expect the highest level of craftsmanship and quality with this product.

Depending on your purpose, you can either connect the EP900 to your existing power grid or can connect it to the solar panels you already have installed at home. While it’s hooked to your existing power grid, the EP900 will act as a power backup and generator system that will be beneficial in case of blackouts, power cuts, and emergencies.

On the flip side, while connected to solar panels (recommended use for the EP900 and the most efficient one), this energy storage system will effectively collect solar energy throughout the day, convert it, and then store it as usable commercial electricity. You can use the stored electricity at night and comfortably end your dependency on the power grid for the second half of your day. The EP900 is even certified to sell excess energy back to the grid! Now that’s a return on investment that you do not want to miss out on.

This way, not only are you actively contributing to BLUETTI’s commitment to delivering cleaner and greener energy to US households and businesses, but also generating another stream of income in the process.

With the EP900, not only can you sell excess energy back to the grid for a profit, but you can also reduce your electricity bills substantially. This is achieved with the peak load-shifting functionality of the BLUETTI EP900. To take advantage of this feature, set the EP900 to the “Peak Load Shifting” mode using the BLUETTI App. This will allow the EP900 to charge itself using low-price grid power and recharge normally from 4 pm to 10 pm (peak hours) when the electricity price is higher.

Unbeatable Capacity and Modularity

The BLUETTI EP900 is capable of delivering an output of 9kW and a max capacity of 39kWh. BLUETTI claims that the power output capability of the EP900 is “far and beyond” any portable power station or competitors in the market. The EP900 is capable of meeting all of your power requirements.

One of the key highlights of the EP900 is its extreme modularity. From being able to connect the EP900 directly to your power grid to the ability to convert solar energy into electricity, the EP900 is the perfect companion for all your household electricity requirements. You can even connect B500 LiFePO4 batteries with it to store electricity, sell the excess energy, and use it as a 24/7 home UPS as well.

The EP900 energy storage solution is the perfect long-term investment if you are looking to end your electricity woes, one that offers you a positive return on top of it.

EP900 Supports B500 Batteries

Expanding on the modular nature of the EP900, you should know that to extract the maximum potential out of this product, you should consider pairing it with BLUETTI’s B500 LiFeP04 batteries. EP900 supports up to four B500 batteries, using which it can offer up to 9kW Pure Sine Wave power output. As mentioned before, it can also bring the maximum capacity up to 39kW. Further, the EP900 and B500 combo adds wider compatibility with single-phase and three-phase inverters.

Thanks to the reliable LiFePO4 battery cells used in BLUETTI B500 batteries, you get an extended lifespan – up to 4 to 6 times longer than the lithium-ion batteries used by its competitors. Using an intelligent Battery Management System, the EP900 and B500 also protect your appliances from getting damaged due to sudden power outages and power surges.

BLUETTI EP900 is Built to Last!

BLUETTI has made the EP900 to be durable, such that you can place it both indoors and outdoors at your convenience. While indoors, it adds character to your house with its modern, minimalistic, and sleek design. BLUETTI’s choice of space grey and white hues for the new EP900 adds a certain depth to its overall design.

You can also install your EP900 outdoors! With its all-aluminum alloy shell, the EP900 is IP65-certified dust and water resistant. The all-aluminum alloy enclosure also protects the internal components from the wrath of weather conditions such as rainstorms, sleet, snow, dust storm, etc. Thanks to EP900’s amazing build quality, it is also shockproof and fireproof. You can always rely on the EP900 to achieve peak power delivery performance.

To deliver upon its promise of true power self-sufficiency, BLUETTI offers a 10-year warranty on the EP900. Apart from this, the EP900 is also certified under the following certifications: IEC62619, UL1973, UL9540A, UN38.3, EN/IEC 61000-6-1, EN/IEC.

BLUETTI Companion App Support

Furthermore, the EP900 Home energy storage system is easy to set up and control, thanks to the BLUETTI companion app. You gain full control and access to the EP900 using the BLUETTI app. It allows you to check the level of power consumption, battery status, battery percentage, different controls for the UPS functionality, total stored energy, the system conditions, and more.

Pricing and Availability

As confirmed by the company to Beebom, the BLUETTI EP900 energy storage system will start shipping in late April or early May, and the BLUETTI EP900 + B500 combo will deliver in the middle of May. We do not have any details about the EP900 launch price. However, you can visit the EP900 + B500 product page linked below to learn more.

