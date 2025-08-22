New Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Featurette Promises Mizu’s Wrath; Now Enters Production

When Netflix’s juggernaut animated titles, such as Arcane, Bojack Horseman, Castlevania, etc, were ruling the streaming platform, Blue Eye Samurai quietly debuted in 2023. Shortly after its debut, the bloodthirsty revenge drama captured the attention of critics and the fans of the animated medium. Blue Eye Samurai soon became a standout animated series from Netflix and eventually won four Emmy awards.

Thanks to the tremendous reception, Netflix renewed the show for a second season in 2023. After a long wait, Netflix has revealed exciting updates about Blue Eye Samurai season 2 by releasing a featurette earlier today at the Anime NYC 2025 event.

The ending of the first season of Blue Eye Samurai confirmed that Mizu’s revenge quest is far from the finish line. Following months of anticipation, Netflix released a featurette for Blue Eye Samurai season 2 at the Anime NYC 2025 event, featuring the first look at the second season and the insights from the creators on what lies ahead for Mizu in season 2.

Furthermore, Netflix has also confirmed that the second season of Blue Eye Samurai has officially entered production at the end of the featurette. You can watch the teaser of Mizu storming a castle in the X post below:

Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, co-creators, writers, and executive producers of Blue Eye Samurai, confirmed that the fan-favorite characters, Eiji Akemi, Taigen, and Ringo, will return in the second season. Intriguingly, Amber Noizumi further teased that death may not be the end for certain characters whom we saw meet their end in the first season.

There are also gonna be some people you thought died who maybe are still alive.

As the series has just entered production, there is still a long road ahead for Blue Eye Samurai season 2’s release. While fans expect the new season to arrive in 2026, Netflix is still keeping the release window under wraps and has the tag “Coming Soon.” That said, what do you think about the first look at Blue Eye Samurai season 2? Let us know in the comments below.