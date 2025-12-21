Bleach TYBW Cour 4 Teaser PV Along With Release Window Revealed at Jump Festa 2026

Bleach has been around us for decades, and now, it’s finally the time for us to witness the endgame in Thousand-Year Blood War Cour 4. It’s obvious every fan is curious about it, as it won’t be a random finale; in fact, it will be the farewell of the characters many of us grew up watching. So, Jump Festa 2026 is indeed a treat for the Bleach fans as the event unleashed the teaser PV for Bleach TYBW Cour 4, hinting at the higher stakes.

Bleach TYBW Cour 4 Teaser Reveals the 2026 Release Window at Jump Festa 2026

Series will be broadcasting in July 2026. pic.twitter.com/VIpQrj6NM5 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 21, 2025

The 33-second teaser released at Jump Festa 2026 revealed that the final chapter will be released in July 2026. A concrete release date has not yet been announced. Even though the preview didn’t reveal anything major, it surely ignited the excitement across the fandom.

The final phase will see the Soul Reapers clashing with the Quincy forces for one last time. Even though we can’t see any glimpse of the massive fight sequences that are about to come our way, we can sense that the upcoming part will push our beloved Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies beyond their limits.

There are many fans who feel that the manga didn’t get enough space to breathe in the final moments, so they hope that the anime does justice to that, giving us a more emotionally resonant ending than the source material. Tite Kubo is supervising the final part more than the previous ones, so we can expect to see more anime-original sequences and an ending that doesn’t feel rushed.

As Bleach’s journey is coming to an end, it seems that Studio Pierrot has done whatever it took to make it a cinematic spectacle. The darker palette and the haunting environment in the teaser suggest it. Setting aside everything else, one thing that is clear from the teaser is that Bleach TYBW Cour 4 will be the most explosive and emotionally heavy chapter yet, so be ready, as it is slowly inching towards its release.