Jump Festa 2026: Blue Box Season 2 Release Window Revealed

Ajith Kumar
Blue Box Season 2 poster
Image Credit: Telecom Animation Film (via Blue Box website)
  • A new key visual for Blue Box Season 2 has been released today at Jump Festa 2026.
  • Blue Box Season 2 is slated to be released in Fall 2026.
  • The second season entered production already after season 1 was wrapped up earlier this year.

Ao no Hako, better known as Blue Box, is one of the most memorable romance anime to be released in recent times. The series struck a perfect balance between sports and romance, which was a major factor in its debut season’s success. The immense success paved the way for its future. Blue Box was immediately renewed for a second season earlier this year, right after its second cour ended. Now, all our eyes were on the Jump Festa 2026 event, hoping for Blue Box Season 2 information from Telecom Animation Film.

After a long wait, the first key visual for Blue Box Season 2 has been revealed today at the Jump Festa 2026 event. The key visual has also disclosed the release window of the Blue Box Season 2, which is scheduled for a Fall 2026 release (expected to be October 2026).

Blue Box season 2 key visual
Image Credit: Telecom Animation Film (via X/@aonohako_PR)

The production team didn’t share a teaser or trailer for Blue Box Season 2 at the Jump Festa 2026 event today. The first season of Ao no Hako covered until the Autumn Training Camp arc (chapter 80), and there are many more chapters left to be adapted in the first saga.

We hope to see more of Taiki, Chinatsu, and Hina soon in the latter half of 2026. That said, are you looking forward to the second season of Blue Box? Let us know in the comments below.

Ajith Kumar

An entertainment writer with a passion for analyzing and sharing insights on movies, shows, and anime.

