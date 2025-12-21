Elusive Samurai Season 2 Is Set to be Released in July 2026, Confirms CloverWorks at Jump Festa 2026

CloverWorks’s fantastic anime adaptation of the Elusive Samurai put the spotlight on the samurai series in Summer 2024. The young prince Tokiyuki caught everyone’s attention, and since then, fans have been waiting for the release of season 2 for over a year. Thankfully, CloverWorks officially renewed the Elusive Samurai for a second season, and its release window has been revealed today at the Jump Festa 2026 event.

Following a long wait, CloverWorks has announced that The Elusive Samurai Season 2 is premiering worldwide in July 2026. A new key visual featuring Prince Tokiyuki and the new friends he made all along in the first season has been released today.

Image Credit: CloverWorks (via X/@nigewaka_anime)

Ahead of the second season’s premiere, the production staff also confirmed that The Elusive Samurai Season 1 will start its rerun in April 2026, giving the fans a recap before they embark on a journey with Prince Tokiyuki again.

Having said that, are you waiting for The Elusive Samurai Season 2’s premiere next year? Let us know in the comments below.