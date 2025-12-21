Dandadan Season 3 Teaser Visual Reveals 2027 Premiere and a Mysterious New Character

Within a short period, Dandadan has become one of the most successful anime in the modern shonen era. The first season was a breakout success, and the most recent Dandadan season 2 was a certified hit among the anime fandom. Without any delay, Dandadan Season 3 entered production as soon as the second season concluded in September 2025. Unlike the first two seasons, the third season was expected to have a longer production schedule as it adapts the longest and best arc in the Dandadan series.

Following a brief wait, a new key visual along with the release window for Dandadan Season 3 was revealed today at the Jump Festa 2026 event. As expected, Dandadan Season 3 is confirmed to premiere in 2027. Vamola is the latest addition to Momo and Okarun’s ghost and UFO busters gang. Her character is teased to take center stage in the upcoming season of Dandadan.

Image Credit: Science SARU (via X/@animeDANDADANen)

We have a long road ahead for the release of the third season of Dandadan. So we neither received a teaser nor a trailer for the third season today. More announcements will be made soon in the future.

But let’s put our utmost faith in Science SARU, who are prioritizing the Dandadan anime adaptation first over the rest of their works. Having said that, do you think Science SARU can nail the Space Globalists arc in the Dandadan anime? Let us know in the comments below.