Black Ops 7’s Gravemaker Is Sparking Chaos as Scorestreak Delivers Legal Wallhacks

Last night, Activision hosted the annual Call of Duty Next event, which showcased hours of Black Ops 7 Multiplayer gameplay and also shined a light on the future of Warzone. On display were the upcoming title’s many weapons and maps, but it was a Scorestreak that ended up putting the entire community on notice.

Aptly named the ‘Gravemaker,’ the Scorestreak is basically an all-powerful sniper with unparalleled stopping power. While on first glance, it may appear like a retouched LR 7.62 from Black Ops 6 (which it essentially is), the sniper can quickly turn into the ultimate game-changer. In fact, seeing the Gravemaker in action drew some incredible reactions from the pros present at the event, and even the streamers watching at home.

The Gravemaker is a Wallhack One-Shot Killing Machine in Black Ops 7

Image Credit: Activision/CoD Next 2025

For the unacquainted, the Gravemaker is a one-hit kill sniper with a special scope that can reveal enemies through multiple walls. It’s also teeming with power, allowing shots to penetrate any and all solid surfaces. The result is a ‘wallhack’ weapon that can take down enemies at an insane rate, and it’ll even be present in the Black Ops 7 Beta.

Clips of the Scorestreak in action have been doing the rounds online, sparking a wide range of reactions. Most players in the community are in awe of its jaw-dropping power, while others are worried about balancing – a fair concern. Streamers, on the other hand, were rattled by the Gravemaker, as evidenced in this post shared by TimTheTitman.

While spectating former CoD pro, Scump, the Twitch creator was sent into a frenzy as he repeatedly exclaimed, “What the f**k is that!” on seeing the weapon. You can find similar reactions from many other streamers, alongside clips of players pulling off insane kill streaks with the sniper in hand. Needless to say, the Gravemaker will be a popular pick during the upcoming beta.

So what do you make of the new Black Ops 7 Scorestreak? Be sure to let us know in the comments.