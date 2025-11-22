Best Black Friday 2025 Gaming Laptop Deals: Alienware, ASUS, and More

Gaming on the go is only possible with a powerful laptop. But good gaming laptops don’t come cheap. Thankfully, Black Friday 2025 brings some outstanding offers for many of the strongest gaming laptops currently available on the market. If you are looking for a gaming laptop in this Black Friday sale, then you have come to the correct place. Here are all the best Black Friday 2025 gaming laptop deals for all budgets.

1. Alienware 16 Area-51 Gaming Laptop AA16250-16

We are starting the best Black Friday 2025 gaming laptop deals strong with Alienware 16 Area-51. This is arguably the best gaming laptop released in 2025, and you won’t find a better deal like this one anytime soon. Coming with a massive RTX 5070ti and Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, Area-51 can run every game at the highest possible settings without a single hiccup. This absolute beast is currently going for a 19% discount on Amazon, and you should definitely not skip it if it fits your budget.

2. ASUS ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop

Second on our list of best laptop deals for Black Friday 2025 is the ASUS ROG Strix G16. Although it doesn’t compare to the Alienware 16 Area-51, it is still one of the most powerful gaming laptops of 2025. This beast comes with an RTX 5070 and AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor, 32 GB DDR5 – 5600 RAM, and 1 TB Gen 4 SSD. The laptop has a 2K LED display with a 240 Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for a lot more than casual gaming.

3. Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop AC16250-16

If you wanted an Alienware laptop but at a more budget-friendly price, then Alienware 16 Aurora is the perfect deal for you. This laptop comes with a 16-inch 2.5 K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, an i7-240H processor, and an RTX 5050 GPU. Alongside that, you also get 1TB SSD and 16 GB DDR5 RAM, which is more than good enough to run modern gaming titles at high-quality graphics. The Black Friday 2025 sale brings the Alienware 16 Aurora value down to $899, which is a 28% discount from its usual sold price. This is an amazing budget-friendly gaming laptop, and it’s an Alienware at the end!

4. HP OMEN Ultra Slim WQXGA 240Hz

The HP OMEN Ultra Slim is another beast among the Black Friday 2025 gaming laptop deals. It comes with an RTX 5070 GPU and an Intel Ultra 9 285H processor, making it capable of running almost every modern game. As the name suggests, this laptop is also designed fairly slim, making it lightweight and perfect for daily commuting. The display comes with a 16-inch 2.5k screen with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Overall, this laptop is one of the best deals you can get this Black Friday.

5. MSI Cyborg 17

MSI Cyborg 17 fits into the moderate budget gaming laptop category, featuring a powerful RTX 5060 with 16GB DDR5 RAM and an i7-240H processor. Although the laptop comes with a 1080p display and a 144Hz display, the strong GPU makes up more than enough with the strong performance. Currently, this laptop is going for a 15% discount, sitting slightly below $1200.

6. Acer Nitro V 16S AI Gaming Laptop

Another one of the best laptop deals for Black Friday 2025 is the Acer Nitro V 16s AI gaming laptop. Cheaper than the earlier-mentioned MSI laptop, this one also comes with an RTX 5060. However, you will also get a 180Hz display and 32GB DDR5 RAM along with it. The only downside compared to the MSI Cyborg 17 is the AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor, which is still good enough for gaming. You can save another $100 on this laptop with more features if you get it over the MSI Cyborg 17.

7. MSI Vector 16 HX

If you are looking for a more powerful laptop, then the MSI Vector 16 HX AI is one of the best options available in this year’s Black Friday sale. It comes with a massive RTX 5070Ti and an i9-275HX processor. You should be able to run the most demanding games on this laptop with no issues. The current Black Friday sale also brings the original price down by 21%, making it one of the best deals for a powerful gaming laptop on this list.

8. GIGABYTE AERO X16

Gigabyte Aero x16 is another gaming laptop that comes in the moderate budget category. Featuring a powerful RTX 5070 GPU, the laptop also comes with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. The 32 GB DDR5 RAM and the 2.5k 165 Hz display also make it stand out among the other deals at this range. If you like AI assistants, then Gigabyte promises that the GiMATE smart AI will transform how you interact with technology. Although that remains a big doubt for me, the laptop does pack a punch and can run almost every modern game with ease at the highest settings.

9. ASUS TUF F16 Pro Gaming Laptop

It is impossible not to add an ASUS TUF model to any best gaming laptop list. The ASUS TUF F16 Pro is one of the best laptops on this list, featuring an i7-14650HX processor, 65GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD, and an RTX 5050. Although the GPU is on the weaker side, the processor, RAM, and the extra storage definitely make up for it. But there is more, as the laptop comes bundled with a TUF Gaming VP4700 backpack, which looks pretty cool.

10. Razer Blade 14

For our final pick for this year’s best Black Friday gaming laptop deals is the new Razer Blade 14. This laptop stands out with a 3K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. None of the other laptops listed here has an OLED display, even the ones more expensive than the Razer Blade 14. But that’s not all, as the laptop also comes with a powerful RTX 5070 GPU and Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU, all inside a thin and lightweight body. I personally love this new laptop from Razer and will definitely recommend you if you have the budget for it.

So, these are the best Black Friday 2025 gaming laptop deals. We have selected the best laptops from a different price range, so that everyone can get the best laptop within their budget. If you want to play games, then any of these laptops should be good enough to do the job for you, but some do excel at it. Let us know which laptop you eventually decided to buy from our list in the comments below.