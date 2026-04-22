Fortnite Ben 10 Collab Teased, Hints at Transformation Mechanics

Epic Games has officially confirmed that a Fortnite x Ben 10 collaboration is on its way. Fortnite has released the first teaser for the upcoming Ben 10 collab after months of leaks and rumors.

Fortnite Ben 10 Collaboration Teased

In a teaser video shared on the official Fortnite X account, the developers have revealed a partial look at the Ben 10 collab skin. The teaser is only around 10 seconds long and packs a heavy punch for fans of the Cartoon Network classic, showcasing Ben Tennyson’s hand.

The skin can be seen utilizing Fortnite’s signature cel-shaded art style, a staple of animated skins like the Ed skin.

It started when an alien device did what it did. pic.twitter.com/h8FaKh5XWa — Fortnite (@Fortnite) April 22, 2026

From the teaser, we can see that the character’s design, along with the Omnitrix, is heavily inspired by the Ben 10: Ultimate Alien era. Any fan can spot Ben sporting his iconic green jacket, with the real star, the Ultimatrix, being strapped to his wrist.

However, the most exciting part of the teaser is our first look at the Omnitrix transformations that will accompany the Ben 10 Fortnite skin. According to the teaser video, players can expect to see transformations for Heatblast and Alien X, two of Ben’s most iconic aliens.

Image Credit: X / ShiinaBR

The transformation mechanic was the community’s biggest hope for this collab, and it looks like Epic will be delivering on it.

That’s not where the Fortnite Ben 10 collab offerings end. According to reputed leaker ShiinaBR on X, the crossover will also feature a skin for Ben’s sister, Gwen Tennyson.

Similar to Ben, she is likely to feature in her Ultimate Alien look and will come packaged with her own cosmetics, like back blings and emotes. Moreover, the crossover will also feature Fortnite Kicks modeled around Wildmutt, another one of Ben’s iconic aliens.

While any Ben 10 would love to use the Omnitrix as a Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, there have been no hints about the alien device being turned into a lootable item yet. Epic could surprise players when the crossover drops, but it does not seem likely right now.

The Fortnite Ben 10 collab will release on April 24, 2026, at 8 PM ET. This is when the Fortnite Item Shop will reset and bring skins for both Ben and Gwen, along with a bundle featuring all the cosmetics.

Are you excited about this iconic animated show finally making its way to Fortnite? Tell us in the comments section below.