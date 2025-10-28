Battlefield 6 RedSec Launch Comes with a Bonus Pack for PlayStation Players

Battlefield 6 Season 1 is here, bringing with it a selection of new weapons, the Blackwell Fields map, and a fleshed-out Battle Royale named Battlefield RedSec. The BR arrives after weeks of intense anticipation and is available for free across all platforms. PS5 owners, in particular, should consider rushing to download the title as it is currently handing out a $20 cosmetic bundle for free to PS Plus subscribers.

For those out of the loop, Battlefield and PlayStation have officially joined forces, with Sony acquiring the marketing rights for EA’s latest shooter. The partnership allows PS Plus subscribers to enjoy exclusive benefits such as additional in-game XP, Battle Pass Tier Skips, and now a special bundle that costs $20 on PC and Xbox.

Battlefield 6 ‘Rogue Ops Pack’ Is Free to Claim for PS Plus Members

Image Credit: Battlefield Studios

The free bundle is named the ‘Rogue Ops Pack’ and can be claimed via the in-game store. Every item in the pack features a blacked-out aesthetic paired with classic camo patterns. It offers a total of 11 items, including:

“Going Dark” PAX Assault Soldier Skin

“No Limits” Soldier Patch

“Target Spotted” Player Card Background

“Jacked In” Weapon Charm

“Lead Rain” Dog Tab

“Aggressive Tactics” Vehicle Decal

“Night Raid” UH-79 Vehicle Skin

“Seasoned” Weapon Sticker

“Lamina” Parachute

“Artic Reign” L110 Weapon Package

“Early Grave” P18 Weapon Package

The pack covers all bases, ranging from Soldier skins to vehicle decals. It also comes with a custom loadout, or Weapon Package, for the L110 LMG, which is currently among the best guns in Battlefield 6.

You can be certain that PS Plus members will receive additional rewards in the coming months, the nature of which is currently unconfirmed. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising to see game modes or exclusive content hit PS5 consoles first, even if it’s for a limited period.

With all that said, have you checked out Battlefield 6 RedSec yet? Let us know of your first impressions in the comments.