Battlefield 6 Season 1 Patch Notes: Movement Tweaks, Progression Changes, and More

Battlefield 6 Season 1 is right around the corner, and in preparation for its arrival, the devs have released a batch of patch notes going over the changes players can expect to see. These are largely based on the community’s consistent feedback and touch on fundamental systems such as player movement, progression, and weapon bloom. Outside of this, the notes also go over changes being made to the Battle Royale, which still doesn’t have an official release date.

With all that said, here are the full patch notes for the Battlefield 6 Season 1 update.

Battlefield 6 Season 1 Patch Notes

Image Credit: Battlefield Studios

Before getting into the patch notes, make sure you're caught up with all the new content in Battlefield 6 Season 1 by checking out our roadmap guide.

Custom Search: We’ve made some adjustments to improve how accurately matchmaking aligns with your selected map and mode preferences. The system still maintains flexibility to support reasonable queue times, so players with more specific selections may notice slightly longer waits. We’ll keep monitoring Custom Search performance and continue fine-tuning as needed.

We’ve made some adjustments to improve how accurately matchmaking aligns with your selected map and mode preferences. The system still maintains flexibility to support reasonable queue times, so players with more specific selections may notice slightly longer waits. We’ll keep monitoring Custom Search performance and continue fine-tuning as needed. Vehicle Spawn Bug: We recently deployed a targeted backend change to address an issue where vehicles could sometimes fail to spawn as expected across certain maps and modes. The current results have shown that it has greatly reduced the number of occurrences and started to improve the balance issues on some map/mode combinations. We are aware of a few outliers that this fix did not address, and we’re working on a fix to resolve these outstanding issues. We also saw that this backend change had a slightly positive impact on Breakthrough win rates, but we are working on further balancing changes that are meant to be more impactful and bring the win rates into a better state.

We recently deployed a targeted backend change to address an issue where vehicles could sometimes fail to spawn as expected across certain maps and modes. The current results have shown that it has greatly reduced the number of occurrences and started to improve the balance issues on some map/mode combinations. We are aware of a few outliers that this fix did not address, and we’re working on a fix to resolve these outstanding issues. We also saw that this backend change had a slightly positive impact on Breakthrough win rates, but we are working on further balancing changes that are meant to be more impactful and bring the win rates into a better state. Portal Server Availability: Earlier this week, we made XP adjustments for Community Experiences. In case you missed it, check out the details on how to get Full XP in Verified modes.

Upcoming Changes

Player Movement : We are actively refining player movement to address areas that previously felt inconsistent, while staying true to the gameplay pace and maintaining the core feel of the launch experience. In parallel, we are enhancing sight stability by minimizing reticle movement during specific animations. These adjustments aim to deliver a smoother and more precise aiming experience, all while preserving an immersive first-person feel.

: We are actively refining player movement to address areas that previously felt inconsistent, while staying true to the gameplay pace and maintaining the core feel of the launch experience. In parallel, we are enhancing sight stability by minimizing reticle movement during specific animations. These adjustments aim to deliver a smoother and more precise aiming experience, all while preserving an immersive first-person feel. Progression: We are continuing to monitor the impact of the changes that were made last week and already seeing a smoother experience as we roll into Season 1. Some additional areas we are tracking:

We are continuing to monitor the impact of the changes that were made last week and already seeing a smoother experience as we roll into Season 1. Some additional areas we are tracking: XP earned in Escalation and King of the Hill is not always working as intended. We are planning to significantly increase the payout to bring them in line with other modes and will keep monitoring once the changes are live.

We’ve seen all your feedback about the challenges and their criteria, the team’s working on a series of improvements to make challenges more straightforward to understand and faster to complete. Given the scale of challenges, these changes will roll out over at least two updates. Some examples of what we are currently considering are:

Class Assignment – Assault 1 – Get kills while using the Adrenaline Injector – 30 to 3

Class Assignment – Engineer Expert 3 – Repair Vehicles in a Match – From 6000 to 1000

Weapon Assignment – Deadeye 2 – Get headshot kills over 200m with Sniper Rifles – from 150 to 5

In addition, a later game update will reduce the 200m distance

Visibility: We are actively looking into adjustments to exposure and brightness. This will lead to improvements in places where players have experienced blinding light when looking outdoors, overly dark interiors when looking indoors, and a lack of visibility around weapon optics when zooming in. These adjustments are part of a wider pass focused on improving visibility that we expect to complete later in Season 1.

We are actively looking into adjustments to exposure and brightness. This will lead to improvements in places where players have experienced blinding light when looking outdoors, overly dark interiors when looking indoors, and a lack of visibility around weapon optics when zooming in. These adjustments are part of a wider pass focused on improving visibility that we expect to complete later in Season 1. Weapon Dispersion: As part of our Season 1 Update 1 (October 28), we’re making several adjustments to how weapon dispersion behaves. These changes are aimed at ensuring each weapon’s accuracy better reflects its intended performance over range. We’ve also fixed a bug that caused dispersion to not decrease as expected when transitioning from sprinting to a prone position.

We’ll continue refining how weapon accuracy behaves in battle to make your shots feel more consistent and rewarding across all weapon types. Our upcoming tuning pass will reduce the overall impact of dispersion across multiple weapon types while keeping the core intent intact. Burst-firing will remain the most effective way to control a weapon, and each weapon will still perform best within its intended range. We’ve also identified a couple of bugs that caused weapons to feel less accurate than intended:

Post-Sprint Firing: Weapons fired immediately after sprinting while zoomed could retain higher dispersion, reducing accuracy.

Weapons fired immediately after sprinting while zoomed could retain higher dispersion, reducing accuracy. Movement Start: Dispersion was increasing faster than it should when players began moving, making even small adjustments unexpectedly impact precision. This was especially noticeable on controllers.

Battlefield Labs

We are taking a brief hiatus on Battlefield Labs as we prioritize the rollout of Season 1 content. Labs is at its best when we can iterate quickly with you, and it was invaluable in how much it helped us prepare for the launch of Battlefield 6. More updates will be shared when play sessions are returning and we will continue to develop the future of Battlefield 6 together.

Battle Royale Mode Changes

Speaking of Battlefield Labs, we have updates on the following suggestions we received during our play sessions. Your Battlefield Labs feedback has helped us fine-tune key elements for this experience. Here’s a quick look at what changes you may notice the next time you play:

Close-range TTK : We’ve adjusted time-to-kill at close range for all weapons to reward clean positioning and tracking while giving players more time to counter attacks. We’ll keep monitoring this once it’s live.

: We’ve adjusted time-to-kill at close range for all weapons to reward clean positioning and tracking while giving players more time to counter attacks. We’ll keep monitoring this once it’s live. Armor Changes : Everyone will now have the capacity for 2 armor plates at the start of the game. All players will spawn with 1 plate, so you will have the chance to upgrade as soon as you start looting, giving everyone an equal chance at upgrading their armor fully.

: Everyone will now have the capacity for 2 armor plates at the start of the game. All players will spawn with 1 plate, so you will have the chance to upgrade as soon as you start looting, giving everyone an equal chance at upgrading their armor fully. World Improvements : We’ve been fixing pesky world bugs and optimizing areas to improve the environment. With these improvements, we made adjustments to the lighting as well as enhancing the visibility across the map.

: We’ve been fixing pesky world bugs and optimizing areas to improve the environment. With these improvements, we made adjustments to the lighting as well as enhancing the visibility across the map. Vehicle Balance: We’ve adjusted the balance for helicopters and combat vehicles to keep them as powerful tools showing off Battlefield’s core DNA, without making them necessary to survive or win the late game. This includes significant adjustments to the heli countermeasures and ammo economy.

We have also been working on providing smoother performance overall. We have identified and addressed a range of issues that affected performance that we simply couldn’t have done without our players’ involvement in the tests.

And that wraps up the Battlefield 6 Season 1 patch notes. Are you looking to the update? Be sure to let us know in the comments.