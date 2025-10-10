Battlefield 6 Has Broken Its Own Player Count Record in 30 Minutes

It’s launch day for Battlefield 6, the most anticipated title in the franchise yet. The game touched 521k peak player count two months ago, during the open beta, which broke all previous player numbers for the franchise. But that massive record has yet again been beaten within a mere 30 minutes of launch. The game now sits at over 740k peak player count on Steam, and the number keeps rising.

Battlefield 6 Touches Nearly 750k Peak Player Count Within Minutes

Battlefield 6 has smashed all of its previous records, reaching a massive 747k peak player count at the time of writing. That also means that Battlefield 6 has broken the all-time peak player count record of Call of Duty. The number continues to grow, and so does the game’s server queue. With so many players eyeing to land in their first match, the Battlefield 6 server queue time has also reached an all-time high. If you are still stuck in the queue, waiting for your first match, check our Battlefield 6 server down status guide.

Image Credit: Steamdb

Even though the server queues have dampened the enthusiasm for players, the peak player count showcases the massive success of the open beta conducted two months back. Although the campaign has been fairly criticized on launch, the multiplayer experience has been well applauded by critics and open beta testers.

So, what’s your take on Battlefield 6’s massive success on launch day? Have you played your first game yet, or still waiting for one in the lone queue? Let us know in the comments.