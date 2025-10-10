Battlefield 6 Servers Slammed with over 300,000 Players Waiting to Get In

Battlefield 6 has finally launched globally, and gamers have been waiting patiently to jump into their first game. Sadly, they may have to wait a bit longer as the Battlefield 6 servers have completely clogged up on launch, revealing unprecedented queue times. The initial queue number touches over 300,000, preventing a big chunk of the players from dropping into the game. So, when can players expect the servers to go back to normal? Find out more here!

Battlefield 6 Touches 300,000 Queue Time on Launch Day

Battlefield 6 has reached 300,00 server queue on launch, making it extremely frustrating for players. So, what can you do? The most that can be done right now is to wait until the servers start to ease up. It has become very common for games to have long queue times on launch as developers slowly open the servers, preventing a complete server crash. Other than that, keep your eyes on our Battlefied 6 server down status to stay updated on the issue.

Image Credit: Battlefield Studios

The developers have released a statement, mentioning that they are letting as many players as possible enter, so the queues should be “relatively short“. Also, they have asked Steam players who don’t see a ‘Play’ button to restart the Steam client.

Many players have also taken to X, complaining about being put into a queue just after launching the game. This means players won’t be able to play the campaign during this rush hour, not that it had much content to begin with. Some have also complained that they were booted out of the queue once they reached closer to playing the game.

For those who were looking for a couple of games at launch, they may want to rethink their life choices and return a couple of hours later. Although server issues have become common for big-name titles on launch day, it is still disheartening to witness it.

So, are you also stuck in the queue for Battlefield 6? Let us know in the comments below.