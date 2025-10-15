Battlefield 6 Dev Confirms That Bullet Dispersion Is Bugged and a Fix Is Coming Soon

Battlefield 6 enjoyed an almost stellar release, with its player count figures hitting astronomical heights and praise flowing in from all sides. However, things aren’t perfect by any means, as it didn’t take long for players to notice how bullet dispersion and recoil feel inconsistent, no matter your selected weapon.

In practice, the bug makes it feel like your bullets do no damage to the enemy, despite your reticle aiming precisely at their hitbox. The issue was also reported by players during the Open Beta, and it seems to have carried forward to the full release as well. On top of this, bullets can even miss their target on random occasions, making the dispersion feel downright erratic.

Players and content creators alike have been vocal about the problem, although some within the community continue to dismiss it as a “skill issue.” The lack of a general sentiment meant that players were unsure whether this weapon behavior was intentional or if there was truly something wrong with the game. Fortunately, we now have confirmation that bloom is indeed bugged in Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 Dev Confirms That Weapon Bloom Will Be Rebalanced

The confirmation came after an X post from ‘TacticalBrit,’ where the streamer showed off exactly how inconsistent the bloom is. In the first half of the clip, you can see how the aim tracking feels consistent as it syncs up with the placement of the reticle. But in the second, it’s clear as day that the weapon’s recoil doesn’t reset, with the projectile flying past the enemy despite his aim remaining stable.

The post attracted a plethora of reactions, including one from Shroud himself, who stated, “Bloom bug never fixed from beta, unlucky.” Following this, Florian Le Bihan, BF6’s principal game designer, chimed in to clear the air.

In his response, Le Bihan confirmed that they’ve “identified another issue (two in fact) that impacts dispersion/bloom in an unintended way and will cause you to have more dispersion at times.” He added, “The team is working on this and we’re looking at general balance/tuning of dispersion too.”

His comments finally put any doubts to rest, reassuring the community that their aim is just fine. Le Bihan went on to acknowledge a bunch of other complaints, including bugged supply bugs and an overexposed glare effect that basically blinds players unintentionally. He stated that fixes for all of these issues and more are coming in the future, so keep your eyes peeled for any update announcements.

Is Bloom damaging your Battlefield 6 experience as well? Be sure to let us know in the comments.