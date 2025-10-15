Hilarious Battlefield 6 Glitch is a Must-Try Before it Gets Patched

Battlefield 6 is a tight first-person shooter most of the time, with little in the way of bugs and performance issues. The core combat is expansive and visceral, veering more towards realism than its primary competitor. However, a little bit of wackiness does sneak into the experience on occasion, an excellent example being this ridiculous drone glitch.

Shared on the official Battlefield subreddit, the glitch allows players to gain a seemingly infinite amount of height, all thanks to a Recon Drone. While sharing the same space as fighter jets with a small fraction of the firepower is an easy way to get killed, the glitch is still worth trying out, purely for the giggles.

Battlefield 6 Drone Glitch Lets You Soar into the Sky

The glitch appears to have been discovered by ‘u/GameHero’ on Reddit, but you’ll need to recreate it quickly because an update will almost certainly patch it out of Battlefield 6. It all starts by asking your Recon buddy to pop a Drone. Once they activate it, hop on the Drone, pull out your Sledgehammer, and start bashing it to gain elevation.

Judging by the clip, every strike of the hammer sees you gain height, although the returns begin to diminish after you reach a certain altitude. Still, you’ll get high enough to survey the entire battlefield and get an idea of enemy positions and troop movements. Once you’re comfortable, equip a ranged weapon, preferably a Sniper, and you can start racking up kills with brownie points for style.

Despite towering over the arena like a monolith, it’ll take a bit of time for hostiles to determine your exact position. But once that happens, however, you’re in for a quick descent. Nevertheless, this glitch is a solid method to complete those infuriating Deadeye challenges, which demand headshot kills from 200 meters away. It’s not as easy as a dedicated Portal farm, of course, but possibly the best way to complete the challenge during a standard match.

So, will you be trying out this hilarious Battlefield 6 glitch? Be sure to let us know in the comments.