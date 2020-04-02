Alongside the fancy new Zephyrus Duo 15, Asus has also launched two other laptops under its ROG lineup. The new ROG Strix SCAR 17 carries forward the legacy of the SCAR lineup with top-of-the-line specs whereas the Strix G brings futuristic electro-punk vibes to the company’s gaming lineup. So, let us not waste any time and take a look at the specifications of both of these laptops.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17

Asus has designed the ROG Strix SCAR 17 to be the desired gaming laptop for pro-gamers. It not only features a bold gamer-esque design, coupled with a 17-3-inch FHD 300Hz/3ms display, but also has top-of-the-line 10th-Gen Intel Core CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU to boot. There’s a wraparound light bar, per-key RGB lighting, and four heat sinks (which means it one-ups previous-gen SCAR laptops) onboard as well.

One of the highlight features of the ROG Strix SCAR III was the keystone, which was a physical key that can be used to launch certain operations when plugged in. ROG Strix SCAR 17 comes equipped with a new NFC-enabled Keystone II. This physical key can be used to launch apps, Asus Armory Crate, or specific gaming modes. Keystone II can be used to reveal a secret Shadow Drive for covert storage, the same as the first one.

Here’s a quick look at the complete specifications of the ROG Strix SCAR 17:

Dimensions Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK Weight 2.9 kg Processor up to Intel Core i9-10980HK Graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Display 17.3-inch IPS LCD

FHD (1920 x 1080)

300Hz/ 3ms RAM Up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz

Storage 2x M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 slots

up to 1 TB SSD with RAID 0 support Operating System Windows 10 Pro Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard

Per-key RGB I/O Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A,

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C,

1x RJ45 Ethernet port,

1 x Audio combo jack

1x HDMI port Battery 66Wh Connectivity WiFi 6 (802.11ax, Gig+)

Bluetooth 5.1

Asus ROG Strix G

The ROG Strix G too doesn’t compromise on the specs front and brings a new futuristic vibe to the ever-growing ROG gaming laptop lineup. The laptop uses cyberpunk colors, especially a bright pink that goes well with the black panels and RGB-lit keyboard. This laptop marks the beginning of a new era of design for ROG laptops.

Also, the WASD keys are painted in this bright pink color and cybertext patterns on the keyboard deck further amps up the gamer-esque look. Even the ROG logo lights up in a pink color instead of the usual red color or metallic shade logo. The internal hardware is top-of-the-line, so there’s nothing to worry on that front.

Here’s a quick rundown of the complete specifications of the 15-inch ROG Strix G:

Dimensions 36.0 x 27.5 x 2.5 cm Weight 2.39 kgs Processor up to Intel Core i7-10875H Graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Display 15.6-inch IPS LCD

FHD (1920 x 1080)

240 Hz/ 3 ms RAM Up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz

Storage 2x M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 slots

up to 1 TB SSD with RAID 0 support Operating System Windows 10 Pro Keyboard Four-zone Backlit chiclet keyboard I/O Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A,

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C,

1x RJ45 Ethernet port,

1 x Audio combo jack

1x HDMI port Battery 66Wh Connectivity WiFi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0

Both of these laptops come equipped with the latest 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER/ RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs. Asus is yet to announced the price and availability details for the two laptops. These gaming machines will make their way to India as well but there’s no ETA known for the same at the moment.