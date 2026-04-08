Arc Raiders Patch Notes for Update 1.23.0: New Vanguard Set Skins, Fixes, and More

It’s been a few weeks since the most-awaited Flashpoint update went live. The new update introduced a new ARC enemy, Close Scrutiny map condition, and more. With the new additions to the game, raiders eventually ran into unexpected bugs and glitches. Thus, Embark devs have released a new update, 1.23.0, today, addressing these issues. Check out the complete Arc Raiders update 1.23.0 patch notes for April 8, 2026, here.

The new Arc Raiders update (1.2 GB) is live now on PC and Consoles. Before you update and begin your raid, here are all the gameplay changes and bug fixes made today following the Flashpoint update:

New Skins:

The brand-new Vanguard set is now available for purchase in the shop.

ARC Enemies:

The issue with Rocketeers using an incorrect combat alert sound has been fixed.

Gameplay:

The Trigger ’Nades issues, where two nades would sometimes deal three times the damage when detonated next to each other, were fixed.

Fixed an issue where items could not be used as soon as possible when holding fire and switching to them.

Weapons and items firing automatically have been fixed.

The shoulder camera swap issue, where the camera would stay only on one side, is fixed now.

Patched an exploit where an anvil splitter could be used without the penalty for dispersion.

Barricades can no longer be placed on top of the Ziplines.

Maps:

Fixed an issue where players set on fire automatically outside of the locked room in Medical Research on Stella Montis.

Fixed a spot on Stella Montis where players could be shot through the floors.

Missing staircases in the Buried City have been fixed.

Fixed some instances where the code printer became unresponsive during Locked Gate.

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via in-game screenshot captured by Ajithkumar/Beebom)

Close Scrutiny:

Movement speed for Rocketeers and Vaporizers has been adjusted so they don’t behave strangely while idling.

Reconnected players can now see the Assessor platforms correctly.

Fixed a problem where Vaporizers would get stuck when getting close to an Assessor.

Fixed an issue preventing an Assessor probe from flying back into orbit.

Fixed an issue where breach platforms could break on an Assessor when spamming the Breach & Search prompts, preventing it from returning to orbit.

All ARC enemies summoned by the Assessor probe will now correctly depart the area and despawn if they remain idle for a long time.

Pinging an Assessor in the map screen now accurately reflects the actual location.

Fixed an issue where players keep getting stuck when jumping from one platform to another on an Assessor.

Fixed a spot in Buried City where an Assessor and a Probe land in the same spot.

Other Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the weapon upgrade UI shows incorrect upgrade tiers.

Fixed an issue that caused completely transparent helmet visors.

Fixed some instances where certain visual effects could cause crashes.

Embarks devs are closely keeping an eye on this problem and investigating all cases that cause game crashes. Today’s Arc Raiders update 1.23.0 is a minor update fixing the issues with the new additions. That said, are you planning to get the new Vanguard cosmetic set in the game? Let us know in the comments below.