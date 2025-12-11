Arc Raiders Patch Notes for Update 1.6.0: Minor Bugs Fixed Before Major Winter Event

The big winter update in Arc Raiders is next week, and to prepare for it, Embark released a small hotfix update today. It solves all the remaining bugs in the game while laying the foundation for the Cold Snap update. Here are the Arc Raiders update 1.6.0 patch notes for December 11, 2025.

The Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.6.0 are now live. On consoles, the update size is smaller than on PC. The update brings only bug fixes, which means no new Arc Raiders weapons or ARC enemies. So, what comes with the update? Let’s find out below.

Bug Fixes and Exploit Removal

This mini update primarily focuses on removing a lot of exploits while dealing with some solid bugs. The update ensures more fair play and keeps the raiders who take unfair advantage away. Here is the list of Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.6.0 changes:

Removed zipline out-of-bounds exploit on Stella Montis.

Fixed vaulting bug on Blue Gate.

Corrected material issues affecting bullet/blocking & ARC vision.

Closed gap in Spaceport Launch Tower wall.

Alongside the bug fixes, the update also addresses the irregularities in the minor and major update cycles. Updates and store rotations now shift to Tuesdays and no longer follow a strict weekly rhythm. With the holidays coming up, the Embark Studios team is taking a well-earned break to rest and recharge, then returns in January with fresh updates.

This means, after the Cold Snap update, we must wait until the latter half of January to see more content in the game. But don’t worry. Critical issues will still be monitored and handled during the break.

That ends the full Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.6.0. Are you excited for the major update from the Arc Raiders roadmap. Which part of the update are you excited to try out? Let us know in the comments below.