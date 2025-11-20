Arc Raiders Patch Notes for Update 1.3.0: Venator Nerf, Map Changes and Bug Fixes

I am always the one who loves a new Arc Raiders patch update, and why not? The game is on a roll indeed. However, the update patch notes for November 20 look to hurt the feelings of Venator and Hullcracker users. Alongside that, some important bug fixes and map changes are also implemented. So, if you are curious about the update, you are at the right place. Here are the Arc Raiders update 1.3.0 patch notes.

The Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.3.0 are now live. On consoles, the update size is smaller than on PC. But what is coming with the patch notes? Let’s find out below.

Venator and Explosive Damage Nerfed to the Ground

The fully upgraded Venator has been performing too well at close range compared to other Arc Raiders weapons. Fire rate upgrades have been scaled back to slow Venator’s pacing, and its weight now matches other pistols. Damage and accuracy remain unchanged. Here are the improved values:

Reduced Fire-rate gained from upgrades from 22/44/60% to 13/26/40%.

Increased Weight from 2 to 5.

Explosives were affecting more enemy parts than intended, which sped up kills on heavy ARC units. Damage has been reshaped to stay consistent across enemy sizes. The Hullcracker now requires more accurate hits but still delivers strong, focused damage. This will make killing the Queen much harder. Here are the changes made to the explosive damage values:

Rebalanced explosive damage against ARC for a more consistent experience.

Explosions on smaller enemies, e.g. Turrets are largely unaffected.

Explosions on larger sized enemies, e.g. Bastion will typically deal a bit less damage.

Item and Ammo Changes

Deadline

Buy value changed from 8100 to 15000 Coins.

Sell value changed from 3000 to 5000 Coins.

Crafting now requires 3 Explosive Compound and 2 ARC Circuitry instead of the previous recipe.

Trader stock reduced from 3 to 1.

Power Cell

Sell value lowered from 640 to 270 Coins.

Launcher Ammo

Buy value changed from 10 ammo for 6000 Coins to 6 ammo for 4500 Coins.

Sell value raised from 200 to 250 Coins.

Crafting now requires 1 ARC Motion Core and 2 Crude Explosives instead of the old components.

Launcher ammo crafting is now available at the Workbench without a blueprint.

ARC Changes and Audio Fixes

General ARC Fixes

Resolved an issue where ARC could call reinforcements outside the map.

Shredder

Improved detection and movement toward Lure Grenades.

Adjusted handling with reduced turn speed, improved braking and firmer suspension.

Better navigation to avoid getting stuck on corners.

Audio

Reduced volume attenuation for explosion tinnitus and concussion effects for clearer sound feedback.

Big Map Balancing and Bug Fixes

General Map Fixes

Barricades can no longer overlap the player to prevent wall clipping and unintended access to locked rooms.

The Dam Battlegrounds

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Control Tower elevator shaft.

Spaceport

Added collision to staircase walls and ceiling in the Hidden Bunker.

Fixed a wall entry exploit near the Launch Tower ramp.

Fixed a way to enter the Control Tower locked room without a key.

Blue Gate

Adjusted railing props that blocked bullets. Shots now pass through normally.

Stella Montis

Fixed a collision issue near the Train Station that caused players to fall through terrain.

Fixed a stuck spot in the Train Station.

Removed two spawns placed too close to ARC spawns.

Fixed missing visibility collision in Business Center walls that allowed shots through.

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed a crash involving Raider Voice on PCs without AVX2.

Fixed a crash triggered by surrendering after reconnecting.

Fixed invisible collisions when scavenging Shredder parts.

Weekly Trials rollover now shows the correct rank and celebration.

Updated recommended AMD driver to version 25.11.1 to reduce GPU crashes.

Your Raider Den has been ducked out.

Movement and Weapon Balances

Improved enemy ground detection for better behavior on steep terrain.

Aphelion

Fixed overly bright tracers at distance that reduced visibility.

Increased blueprint drop rates.

Stitcher

Corrected reload time scaling values shown in player facing stats.

That ends the full Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.3.0. This marks the important balancing update for the Arc Raiders roadmap. Which part of the update are you excited to try out? Let us know in the comments below.