Arc Raiders Patch Notes for North Line Update 1.2.0: New Map, ARCs and Plenty of Fixes

The first expansion for the Arc Raiders major November update is here. Along with major bug fixes, the update brings a new map, a global community event, and more. So, if you are curious about the update, you are at the right place. Here are the Arc Raiders North Line update 1.2.0 patch notes.

Arc Raiders patch notes for the North Line update are already live, and it is available for 9.4 GB on PC. On consoles, the update size is smaller. But what is coming with the patch notes? Let’s find out below.

Before jumping into all the balance adjustments, bug fixes, and other updates, let us talk about what’s new in the Arc Raiders North Line Update.

New Stella Montis map

map New ARCs: Matriarch and Shredder

and Community Unlock Event : A global event where players must contribute to unlock the new map

: A global event where players must contribute to unlock the new map New items and quests

The new update in Arc Raiders brings a lot of fixes. Here is a quick look at what changes are added with the 1.2.0 patch notes:

Reduced character movement latency on servers to improve the desync that caused damage after reaching cover

Fixed an issue that blocked quest progress when multiple objectives or item pickups were required in the same round

Fixed several achievements not triggering correctly. Single objective achievements may need to be completed again, while multi-objective achievements only need unfinished steps

Reduced the delay between firing at ARC units and seeing the impact effects

Fixed several terrain holes that allowed players to fall through the map

Items Wolfpack value increased from 3000 to 5000 Coins

Crafting Before: 2 Refined Explosives + 2 Sensors Now: 3 Refined Explosives + 2 ARC Motion Cores

ARC Motion Core and ARC Circuitry Unlock moved from Refiner Level 3 to Level 2 Crafting cost changed from 6 ARC Alloy to 8 ARC Alloy

Launcher Ammo Value increased from 100 to 200 Coins Crafting for 6 ammo changed from 5 Metal Parts + 1 Crude Explosives to 4 Metal Parts + 1 Refined Explosives

Spotter Relay Value reduced from 5000 to 2000 Coins

XP Changes Damage XP reduced from 3 to 2 for: Bastion, Bombardier, Rocketeer, Leaper XP for looting ARC parts adjusted: Bastion from 500 to 250 Bombardier from 500 to 300 Rocketeer thruster from 200 to 500 Leaper leg from 200 to 500



Achievements Fixed several achievement issues. Single objective achievements may need to be redone

Animation Weapons no longer auto sling when throwing grenades Fixed rare cases where weapons became hidden when using deployables Improved camera to prevent clipping while jumping

ARC Fireball enemies no longer get stuck on security gates Surveyors no longer flee out of bounds Fixed fire damage scaling on some enemies

Audio Added System Default option for voice chat input and output Adjusted breathing audio balance for helmet and non helmet players Added new audio effects to Scrappy with different helmet cosmetics

Cosmetics Fixed party members loading with base appearance

The Dam Battlegrounds Fixed terrain holes Fixed collision issues where players could get stuck

Buried City Fixed terrain holes Addressed flickering and clipping issues Fixed stuck spots in subway stations

Spaceport A room in the Departure Building now requires breaching and loot has been updated Fixed doors in Launch Tower that could not be breached from inside

Blue Gate Fixed a trap spot in the Control Room

Hatches Entering a raider hatch now grants proper immunity Increased hatch interaction distance

Miscellaneous Reduced character movement latency to help with desync Reduced delay between shooting ARC and seeing impact effects Adjusted blueprint drop rates from Raider Containers Interaction with Probes, Husks and Raider Caches now counts toward container objectives Fixed a bug that locked player actions after being revived while holding a carriable Fixed issues looting or knocking out DBNO players on slopes Field crafting now stays on the selected item Smoother vaulting Added inventory option for splitting stacks Removed Thumb Mouse Button from menu escape action Added confirmation message for player reports Prevented certain ARC salvage items from auto filling Quick Slots Blocked Discord users no longer appear in the social screen Updated some UI input hint styling

Utility Blaze Grenade Trap damage fixed Anti Tick Field attachment time reduced from 1 second to 0.5 seconds Fixed a prompt that would get stuck when fighting Ticks while the Anti Tick Field was active Smoke clouds now match player visibility range Fixed Trigger Nade explosions bypassing DBNO invulnerability Fixed Snap Hook out of bounds exploit in Spaceport bunker

Weapons Fixed bullets veering sideways when firing too close to walls

Quests Fixed quest progress issues with multi objective or multi item tasks The Greasing Her Palm quest now accepts more thrusters in Spaceport



That ends the full Arc Raiders patch notes for North Line update 1.2.0. This marks the first major update for the Arc Raiders roadmap. Which part of the update are you excited to try out? Let us know in the comments below.