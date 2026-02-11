Arc Raiders Hotfix Slams Duplication Glitch and Issues Bans to Players Using It

Arc Raiders does a lot to set itself apart from other extraction shooters, including a unique retro-futuristic post-apocalyptic setting and a vast array of maps to explore. However, one of the more overlooked aspects of Arc Raiders is Embark Studios’ continued and rapid support for the game, with the developers consistently listening to player feedback.

The most recent case of Embark Studios’ readiness comes from a brand new hotfix for Arc Raiders, which focuses on the item duplication glitch that had been plaguing the game even after the Arc Raiders 1.15.0 update. Here’s everything you need to know about the most recent hotfix.

New Arc Raiders Item Duplication Hotfix Comes With a Warning for Exploiters

Embark Studios announced the new hotfix through their official X account, with the announcement post featuring a list of all of the changes in this new Arc Raiders hotfix:

Fixed the inventory slot mechanic duplication glitch

Fixed the infinite ammo weapon glitch

Fixed the issue related to some Headwinds update quests not showing up

Fixed the issue related to partially incomplete quests appearing after the 1.15.0 update

Image Credit: X / Arc Raiders

This comes as a relief for a lot of players, especially since many reported that they were finding mountains of Familiar Ducks around extraction points on all maps, owing to players duplicating items in Arc Raiders to farm immense amounts of Raider Coins. While those players might have been celebrating their newfound Arc Raiders wealth, that won’t be the case for long.

This is because, in the hotfix announcement post, Embark Studios also confirmed that they will be investigating and taking action against players who used this exploit to gain unusual amounts of in-game money. The developers will continue to provide updates on this investigation. While the new hotfix does not require an update download, you might have to restart your console or PC before you can get back into the game and progress through the ongoing Arc Raiders Shared Watch event.

