Arc Raiders Duo Queue Update Slashes Store Cosmetic Prices By a Huge Margin

There is no such thing as a flawless game, and even the rubber duck knows it. What truly matters is when a developer admits that and takes action. Embark Studios continues to stand out as one of the few live-service creators that genuinely listens to player feedback. Their latest Arc Raiders update proves it again, slashing store cosmetic prices and adding duo matchmaking. Here’s everything new that comes with this update.

Embark Studios has rolled out a fresh Arc Raiders update before the roadmap content starts rolling out. The update focuses on two major community-driven improvements: fairer cosmetic pricing and better duo matchmaking balance.

Store Cosmetic Prices

Since the release of Arc Raiders, the community showered feedback on the pricing issues. Despite being a $40 game, it was charging the same for the cosmetics as a free-to-play live service game. In response to player feedback, Embark has reduced several Arc Raiders cosmetic prices across the in-game store.

The updated pricing for Arc Raiders store cosmetics goes live on Thursday, November 13, at 1:30 AM PST. Players who previously bought cosmetics at higher prices will automatically receive Raider Token refunds for the difference in the coming week.

Duo Matchmaking

If you read my Arc Raiders review, you will know that I even I was not a fan of the match-making inconsistencies. Well, that will be somewhat gone now with the Duo Priority Matchmaking. The studio has quietly introduced Duo prioritized matchmaking, which began testing earlier this week.

The new system first separates solo players and full squads to ensure fairer encounters. Then, Duos are matched primarily with other Duos, and Trios with Trios. While the process is not 100% guaranteed yet, this structure aims to make Arc Raiders duo queue sessions feel smoother and more balanced across different team types.

Along with these changes, more content is coming. A free Raider Deck is now available to all players, offering gameplay items through progression. Premium Raider Decks will arrive later, focusing strictly on cosmetics and convenience rather than power. Embark has reiterated that there are no pay-to-win items, keeping the competitive experience fair.

The developer also hinted at more content ahead in the 2025 Roadmap, with ongoing tweaks guided by community feedback. This means the one-shot Queen and locked door glitches will go away soon. Are you excited about the Arc Raiders duo queue and cosmetic price reduction? Let us know in the comments.