BlizzCon 2026 Schedule: How to Watch and What to Expect (Countdown Timer)

Blizzard’s biggest gaming celebration, BlizzCon 2026, is almost ready to kick off at the Anaheim Convention Center. After a long wait, Blizzard is making this massive comeback with World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and other major presentations alongside esports competitions, developer panels, and more. So, if you’re trying to figure out exactly when BlizzCon 2026 begins and how to watch it, here’s everything you need to know.

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

BlizzCon 2026 begins on September 12, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The event will continue through Sunday, September 13.

While the physical show opens at 9:00 AM PDT, the BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony begins at 10:30 AM PDT. Blizzard says that the event will feature major announcements, so it’s a must-watch if you’re interested in game reveals. That said, here is the BlizzCon 2026 start time in the major regions across the world:

Region Opening Ceremony US (Pacific) September 12, 10:30 AM PDT US (Mountain) September 12, 11:30 AM MT US (Central) September 12, 12:30 PM CT US (Eastern) September 12, 1:30 PM EDT UK September 12, 6:30 PM BST Central Europe September 12, 7:30 PM CEST India September 12, 11:00 PM IST Japan September 13, 2:30 AM JST Australia September 13, 3:30 AM AEST China September 13, 1:30 AM CST

BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony Countdown Timer

If you’re planning to follow the announcements live, bookmark this page and return shortly before the ceremony begins. Since the countdown below is already converted to your respective time zone, you don’t have to waste time making calculations. That said, here is the BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony countdown timer:

BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony is now live!

BlizzCon 2026 Schedule

The BlizzCon 2026 schedule is spread across several stages, which means the event is more than just the Opening ceremony. There are several stages for Warcraft, Diablo 4, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and other classic game announcements.

Here is the confirmed BlizzCon 2026 schedule for events taking place on the main stage on September 12:

Time (PDT) Event 10:30 AM – 11:45 AM Opening Ceremony 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM World of Warcraft: What’s Next 1:45 PM – 2:30 PM Diablo Developer Update 2:45 PM – 3:30 PM World of Warcraft: What’s Next 2 3:45 PM – 4:30 PM Overwatch: Hero Deep Dive 4:45 PM – 7:00 PM BlizzCon Community Night

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

The BlizzCon 2026 event, held on September 12, is also packed with an esports lineup, including the Overwatch World Cup, World of Warcraft Mythic Dungeon International, Arena World Championship, Hearthstone World Championship, and Blizzard Classic Cup competitions.

The second day continues with developer panels, esports finals, and additional franchise showcases. So, here is the confirmed BlizzCon 2026 schedule for events held on the main stage on September 13:

Time (PDT) Event 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM World of Warcraft: Deep Dive 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM Diablo 4: What’s Next 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Questwatch: Live!!! 2:15 PM – 3:00 PM World of Warcraft: Design Deep Dive 3:15 PM – 5:30 PM Voices of Blizzard 5:30 PM – 5:45 PM Closing Remarks 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Live Performance: LE SSERAFIM (In-room experience only)

Blizzard also has the traditional March of the Murlocs scheduled for Sunday, September 13, at noon, and attendees need to gather at 11:45 AM PDT. Since multiple stages will run the BlizzCon 2026 event, several shows will be running simultaneously. So, you might need to choose between two things at some point.

How to Watch BlizzCon 2026

The BlizzCon 2026 event is held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, and you always have the option to visit the event in person with BlizzCon passes.

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

However, the good news is that you can also watch the BlizzCon 2026 programmes, including the Opening Ceremony and all major panels, for free right from your home. The broadcasts will be made available through Blizzard’s official channels and also through your favorite streamers.

The easiest options are the official Blizzard YouTube and Twitch channels, where you can livestream BlizzCon 2026 for free.

What to Expect at BlizzCon 2026?

Blizzard has confirmed that several of its biggest franchises will have a presence at BlizzCon 2026. However, that doesn’t guarantee any brand-new game announcement.

World of Warcraft is the safest bet for major news at BlizzCon 2026, and its official schedule already includes multiple dedicated presentations, including What’s Next, a deep dive, building, design, art sessions, and more. While you wait, there are a lot of games like World of Warcraft you can try now.

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is another major attraction, particularly because BlizzCon 2026 marks 30 years of the Diablo franchise. It has already got a prominent spot during the Opening Ceremony and a dedicated Diablo: Developer update on Saturday. The What’s Next programme held the next day will also reveal major updates on the franchise’s future.

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

BlizzCon 2026 schedule features an Overwatch: Hero Deep Dive and an Overwatch World Cup. So, if you’ve been waiting to learn where Blizzard takes this game next with new hero announcements, the respective events will be worth watching.

Hearthstone is also getting a big spotlight because of the Hearthstone World Championship event returning to BlizzCon this year.

There’s yet another wildcard for the event, which is StarCraft. It will be worth watching if Blizzard has something new planned for the franchise after Nexon was reportedly seeking the StarCraft IP license.

That is all you need to know about the BlizzCon 2026 schedule, where you can watch it and all the games expected to be showcased. So, which franchise are you going to eye at this event? Tell us in the comments below.