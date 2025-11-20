American Squid Game Spin Off Confirmed to Start Filming Next Year

Netflix has given us probably the most successful battle royale show of all time with Squid Game, and it might have been slightly disappointing for fans to watch it end with its final season. Even though the series has come to an end, the Game will live on with its spinoffs, and the first one in line is none other than the much-anticipated spinoff set in the USA, titled Squid Game: America is now confirmed to begin filming in 2026, and here is everything you need to know about this update.

Squid Game: America to Start Filming in February 2026

Image Credit: Netflix (via YouTube/Netflix, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

It has come to light that Squid Game: America is set to begin filming in February 2026, in Los Angeles. This reveal came to us via a listing on the Film and Television Industry Alliance website, where a filming date is mentioned to be February 26, 2026.

The listing of the TV show includes several names, including David Fincher listed as the director, original Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk, and producer Kim Ji-yeon as producers, Dennis Kelly as screenwriter, and the only cast member mentioned on the webpage as of now is Cate Blanchett, whom we saw in the Squid Game finale post-credit scene. The new webpage also comes with a brief description that reads-

“A US version of the Korean hit series, the spinoff is set in the same world but we get to see how the games are handled in America.”

So, as of now, the only thing we know is that this series will pick up exactly where the final season of Squid Game ended, where we saw the recruiter, played by Cate Blanchett, playing ddakji with a man. It’s hard to say if we will see any returning characters with this one.