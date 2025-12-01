Alice Will Not Playable in Genshin Impact Nod-Krai, Suggests New Leak

The Nod-Krai Luna versions have quickly become one of the favorites for Genshin Impact players. From featuring exciting new characters to making some of the most well-known ones in the lore playable, Nod-Krai has been everything we wanted it to be. However, a new leak has come forward that may greatly disappoint many Genshin Impact fans. The new leak suggests that Alice won’t be playable in Genshin Impact Nod-Krai or the Luna versions.

The new leak comes via HxG on Reddit, and it mentions that Alice is not playable in 6.x of Genshin Impact, which is basically the Luna versions of Nod-Krai. If true, this will be a major upset for many Genshin Impact fans. Alice will finally make an appearance in the game during the Genshin Impact Luna III version, and players couldn’t be more excited for her to become playable.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Previously, Alice was rumored to be released in Genshin Impact Luna VI or 6.x, which was also updated in our Nod-Krai character list. Now, the leak suggests that a character named the Snow Maiden will take her place instead. Other than that, the leak also confirms that Sandrone, the Fatui Harbinger, will be playable in Luna VIII or 6.7, and Nicole will become playable in Luna VII. Overall, the Sandrone news should be a good deterrent for the Alice disappointment, and I am excited for more information about this Snow Maiden.

Personally, I think Alice was delayed because the Nod-Krai character list was already star-studded. Hoyoverse can market Alice much better during the next phase of the game’s story, instead of forcing her into an already heavy star-studded lineup. But I am also disappointed at this leak, as Alice and Varka were my biggest targets for the Luna versions.

Finally, do take into account that this is just a leak and may not end up being true, which would be a good thing in this case. So, there is still hope for Alice fans. Tell us what you think about this leak and your reaction to it.