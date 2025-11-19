Varka’s Release Date is Sooner Than Expected, Genshin Impact Leak Reveals

The Nod-Krai region of Teyvat is full of foreign nationals, some being iconic heroes of other lands. Varka is one of them, the Grand Master and Knight of Boreus of the Knights of Favonius, who is currently in Nod-Krai on a secret mission. The Genshin Impact players have been waiting for him to become playable for ages, and that time might be sooner than all of us expected. A new leak has revealed Varka’s release date in Genshin Impact, and it’s only a version away.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/Genshin Impact)

A new leak via HXG posted on Reddit reveals that Varka will be released in Genshin Impact Luna V (6.4). Previously, Varka was leaked for Luna VI, with Luna V being empty of any character leak. It seems Hoyoverse has decided to remove the filler version in between, and release Varka sooner than previously rumored. This might also mean that the other upcoming Nod-Krai characters, like Alice, Nicole, and Sandrone, may also be released earlier than their previously rumored dates. Keep your eyes on our Genshin Impact next and current banners guide to plan your next gacha pulls.

Other than that, the leak also reveals that Genshin Impact Luna V will add a new map, named Dornman Port. With previous leaks about Luna IV adding a new map, this would mean that Genshin Impact players are getting two new maps in two consecutive versions. However, the Luna IV map might be an extension of Liyue for the Lantern Rite event, which also means that the Luna V map will be an extension for Nod-Krai.

So, are you excited for Varka’s release in Genshin Impact? What do you think Varka’s kit would look like in the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.