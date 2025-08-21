Aka Akasaka Announces Two New Manga Titles in Collaboration with a Japanese Esports Team

Aka Akasaka is the creator of the blockbuster manga series Kaguya-sama: Love Is War and Oshi no Ko. His most recent work, Oshi no Ko, ended on a disastrous note in 2024, leaving the fans disappointed. Earlier in March this year, Aka Akasaka teamed up with Ajichika and Aoikujira to deliver a romance and fantasy manga titled Märchen Crown. While this manga is still ongoing, Aka Akasaka is adding two new manga projects to his current lineup today.

First off, Aka Akasaka has collaborated with Crazy Raccoon, a Japanese esports team, to start a new battleroyale shonen action manga titled “CRBR – Crazy Raccoon Battle Royale.” It’s about a lonely boy who gets consumed by gaming following his elder brother’s demise. The gamer boy’s life takes an unexpected turn when he receives a mysterious message from the esports team Crazy Raccoon, who invites him to a deadly battle royale. Aka and the Crazy Raccoon team will serve as the creators, while Hiromono is in charge of story composition, and Andou will handle the art.

Furthermore, Aka Akasaka teamed up with Shiromanta (author of My Senpai Is Annoying) and revealed a new comedy manga called “Karubi Momareru,” which is based on V-Tuber Akami Karubi, who is also a member of Team Crazy Raccoon. It is described as a super high-calorie and hilarious manga about the life and work of a V-Tuber.

In case you aren’t aware, Aka Akasaka is a huge fan of Apex Legends, a battle royale game. Therefore, you can see why he teamed up with one of the biggest esports teams in Japan to create a new manga inspired by his love for the Battleroyale game.

Moreover, Aka’s Märchen Crown is still ongoing, which means the author will be working on three manga series at the same time moving forward. With the new manga announcements, fans are a bit worried about Märchen Crown’s future, as many claim that it may get axed by the magazine. That is why Aka Akasaka has moved on to two new manga series.

However, nothing’s confirmed, and fans of Aka Akasaka can enjoy reading three different works of the author in 2025. If you are looking for a platform to start reading these new manga, both CRBR and Karubi Momareru will be available to read on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket and Ichijinsha’s Comic Howl.

That said, let us know your thoughts about Aka Akasaka’s two new manga titles in the comments below.