Hell’s Paradise Creator Shares Season 2 Update and Teases Next Project

Hell’s Paradise was one of the dark shonen trio, along with Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, which left the fans thoroughly impressed in 2023. The rising anime was immediately renewed for a second season at the Jump Festa 2024 event. As MAPPA Studios was busy with several other projects, such as Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc, Hell’s Paradise season 2’s release was slated for 2026. Now, Yuji Kaku, the author of Hell’s Paradise, has teased major updates about the upcoming season 2 and his new project today.

Yuji Kaku shared the major update about Hell’s Paradise season 2 and his next project in an X post earlier today. The author noted that over the last six months, he has been focusing only on his upcoming project, and plans to reveal more details about it during the official announcement.

Then, Yuji further remarked that as things calm down around him, he will soon begin to share important updates about the Hell’s Paradise season 2 and the new Hell’s Paradise game. You can view Yuji Kaku’s official post below:

The author ended his message asking his fans to take care of their health during this hot summer time. For those who are not aware, Jigoraku, aka Hell’s Paradise manga, ended in 2021 with 128 chapters. Then Yuji worked on a new manga titled ‘Ayashimon.’ However, the new series was soon cancelled by Shonen Jump after just 25 chapters. His most recent work was a side story for the Hells’ Paradise series, which was released in 2023.

Now, the author is getting back on track with a new project at work, and the anime adaptation of Hell’s Paradise is steadily progressing. The second season is scheduled to premiere in January 2026, as revealed by the production staff at the Jump Festa 2025 event. As Yuji teased, we can look forward to a major update about the second season (possibly a new trailer) as well as his next project in the coming weeks. That said, what do you think Yuji Kaku’s next project will be? Let us know in the comments below.