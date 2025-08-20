TBATE Creator TurtleMe Announces His Next Fantasy Web Novel and Teases Three More Projects

The Beginning After The End by TurtleMe is widely regarded as one of the best webnovels and webtoons, earning both critics and fans acclaim since its debut in 2018. If you have been following the TBATE series, then you may have heard that the author announced it will conclude soon this year. Following the conclusion of the TBATE novel, fans begin to wonder what Tae Ha Lee, aka TurtleMe, will do next. There is no need to ponder anymore as the TBATE creator unveiled his next fantasy projects today.

Earlier today, TurtleMe revealed that he has been secretly developing new stories alongside his magnum opus, TBATE, over the past few years. With TBATE coming to an end, TurtleMe announced four new projects in the works. The author only unveiled his next project, titled “Soul Forged,” a fantasy web novel, which will be available first on Patreon starting August 22, 2025, and will head next to Tapas as a Tapas original on November 7, 2025.

I’ve been quietly working on new stories alongside TBATE these last few years, and I’m excited to finally share a first look at what’s ahead. I can’t fully reveal all the series just yet, but the graphic teases four of the projects I’ve been working on.

The author also teased the remaining three new projects with specific emojis, such as a mountain, a bag, and a sword, which will be revealed soon. Furthermore, if you are looking for a synopsis of TurtleMe’s Soul Forged, according to the author, it is as follows: “Torrin Gray is deficient, and no one will let him forget it.”

“As a RED, he is immune to the radiation energy spilling from otherworldly rifts that killed the majority of Earth’s population, but is incapable of harnessing its superhuman power like the majority of survivors. Now, he lives as a lowly boneforger, supplying supersoldiers known as ardents with weaponry as they explore new rifts and battle the vicious parabeasts within.”

Thrust into an urgent mission inside an unstable rift, Torrin’s life is upended when he witnesses a horrific crime and escapes with proof. But the city he returns to is desolate and overrun with parabeasts. Pursued by murderous ardents, Torrin must traverse the hostile cityscape to find civilization and deliver his proof while unraveling the mystery of what happened while he was inside the rift. But when Torrin suddenly manifests an unconventional ability, a new option emerges: seek justice himself.

The author remarked that Patreon will be his primary space moving forward, along with Tapas. While his upcoming works will be available to read on Tapas, Patreon subscribers are confirmed to get early access to his works, starting with Soul Forged.

You can head over to TurtleMe’s Patreon Page to learn about the different tier subscriptions, the level of early access for each tier, and the content plan for 2025.

We are all eager to witness the next experience of TurtleMe’s storytelling in the upcoming four projects. That said, what do you think about the plot of TBATE creator’s next work, Soul Forged? Let us know in the comments below.