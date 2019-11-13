Indian media giant, Viacom18, on Wednesday launched Voot Kids as the country’s first multi-format kids app that offers education and entertainment within the same platform. Certified by Early Childhood Association (ECA), the subscription-based app is available on both Android and iOS and, offers 20,000 videos, e-books, stories and quizzes that the company says have been tailor-made for children aged 2 to 8 years.

In it official press release, Viacom18 claimed that the content in Voot Kids has been created in collaboration with leading brands, including Nickelodeon, Oxford University Press, Warner Media, Green Gold, Ceebeebies, TV Asahi, Sony Music, Hasbro, Mattel, Lego and more. The app will offer cartoons, pre-school content, learning shows, visual e-Books, audio stories, fun quizzes and more as part of its core motto of ‘masti mein achhai’ (translated by Viacom18 as ‘Goodness in Fun’).

Being a children’s app, Voot Kids will offer parental controls to enable parents and guardians to not only monitor and specify the type of content their children can access, but also limit the viewing time as per their judgement. According to the company, the app will allow children to listen, read, view and learn, thereby enhancing their communication skills and improve logical thinking.

According to Viacom18 Group CEO & MD, Sudhanshu Vats, “Voot Kids is India’s first and only multi-format kids’ app offering fun & learning. No other kids’ app offers watch, read, listen & learn all at one place”. It will be a subscription-based service, costing Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 799 per year. While monthly subscribers will get a 7-day trial, yearly subscribers will be entitled to 30-days of free subscription.