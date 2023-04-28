Acer Swift Go with 13th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India

Acer recently launched its AMD-powered Swift Go 14 in India. Now, the company has refreshed its lineup with a new variant that comes with the latest 13th Gen Intel processor. Check out the specs, features, and pricing below.

Acer Swift Go: Specs and Features

The Acer Swift Go features up to a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe-certified to reduce eyestrain and improve color accuracy. The screen supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 400 nits of peak brightness. The Swift Go is a premium thin-and-light device boasting an aluminum construction with diamond-cut edges. It’s 14.9mm thin and weighs in at only 1.25 kg.

The laptop can pack Intel’s latest 13th Gen Core H Series processors. The CPUs come with up to 14 cores and 45W TDP (Thermal Design Power). This is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Acer has implemented a TwinAir cooling system, which is claimed to improve thermal performance by up to 80%. The laptop also features thoughtfully designed hinges that lift the chassis for better airflow.

In terms of ports and connectivity, the Swift Go offers 2 USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4/USB 4) ports, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, and a MicroSD slot. The laptop also houses a 1440p QHD webcam with Acer’s signature TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology for better image quality in low-light conditions and PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction for better voice quality.

The laptop also offers support for fast charging with a 65Wh battery. A quick 30-minute charge will give users up to 4 hours of battery life. It runs Windows 11 Home.

Pricing and Availability

The Swift Go has a starting price of Rs 79,990 and will be available at all Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon.