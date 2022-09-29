Acer Swift 3 OLED Laptop Introduced in India; Check out the Details!

Acer has launched the new Swift 3 OLED laptop in India. This is a high-end laptop with a 2.8K OLED display, a 12th Gen Intel processor, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Acer Swift 3 OLED: Specs and Features

The Acer Swift 3 OLED gets a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits of brightness, DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification, 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

It can pack up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor. There’s support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe storage. The laptop also comes with Intel Evo.

The laptop includes two heat pipes and an air inlet keyboard to keep the heat away and the “Fn + F” shortcut could ensure fan tuning. The Swift 3 OLED comes with a 57Whr battery and fast charging support, which can provide a backup of 4 hours in just 30 minutes.

It comes with a Full HD front camera with support for Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, two USB 3.2 ports, one USB Type-C port, HDMI, a fingerprint scanner, and more.

Price and Availability

The new Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop retails at a starting price of Rs 89,999 and is now available via Amazon India, Acer’s website, Acer Exclusive Stores, Croma, and Vijay Sales.