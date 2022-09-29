Home News Acer Swift 3 OLED Laptop Introduced in India; Check out the Details!
acer swift 3 oled launched

Acer Swift 3 OLED Laptop Introduced in India; Check out the Details!

author-Vanshika MalhotraVanshika Malhotra -
acer swift 3 oled launched

Acer has launched the new Swift 3 OLED laptop in India. This is a high-end laptop with a 2.8K OLED display, a 12th Gen Intel processor, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Acer Swift 3 OLED: Specs and Features

The Acer Swift 3 OLED gets a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits of brightness, DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification, 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

It can pack up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor. There’s support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe storage. The laptop also comes with Intel Evo.

Acer Swift 3 OLED

The laptop includes two heat pipes and an air inlet keyboard to keep the heat away and the “Fn + F” shortcut could ensure fan tuning. The Swift 3 OLED comes with a 57Whr battery and fast charging support, which can provide a backup of 4 hours in just 30 minutes.

It comes with a Full HD front camera with support for Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, two USB 3.2 ports, one USB Type-C port, HDMI, a fingerprint scanner, and more.

Price and Availability

The new Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop retails at a starting price of Rs 89,999 and is now available via Amazon India, Acer’s website, Acer Exclusive Stores, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Leave a Reply