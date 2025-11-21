HBO Unveils Roadmap for GOT Projects: House of the Dragon Season 4 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Announced

2026 will be the year of the Game of Thrones fans, as not just one but two different TV shows are set to air next year. In case you aren’t aware, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the first season of the spin-off series, is slated to air on January 18, 2026. On the other hand, the long-awaited prequel, House of the Dragon Season 4, is premiering in Summer 2026. Ahead of the prequel and spinoffs’ premieres next year, HBO has unveiled the roadmap of these two TV shows until 2028 earlier today.

HOTD and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Renewed Ahead of Premieres

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, officially renewed House of the Dragon for a season 4 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for a season 2 during the press presentation in New York City earlier today. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is scheduled for a 2027 release, and HOTD season 4 will be debuting a year later in 2028.

Image Credit: HBO (via X/@GameOfThrones)

Image Credit: HBO (via WBD Pressroom) Image Credit: HBO (via WBD Pressroom)

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, remarked about the future of the GOT universe:

We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe. Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be.

She further added that 2026 is going to be the best year for GOT fans: “In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have so beautifully captured. And this Summer, House of the Dragon is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet.”

George R. R. Martin About the Future of GOT Universe

As reported by Los Siete Reinos, George R. R. Martin, the author behind the GOT universe, recently revealed there are currently many GOT projects in development, including prequels, spin-offs, and sequels, apart from HOTD and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which we are already aware of.

Aside from The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon, there are other Game of Thrones spinoff projects in development. Most are prequels. There are several in development, five or six series; and I’m not developing them alone, I’m working with other people. Yes, there are some sequels.

As you can see here, there is no end in sight for the Game of Thrones universe currently. In the upcoming years, we are set to dive deep into the magical realm of GOT that GRRM has meticulously crafted all these years through multiple works. That said, what do you think about the future of the Game of Thrones universe? Let us know in the comments below.