YouTube Stories Are Going Away On June 26; Here’s Why

While cloning Snapchat Stories has proven fruitful for Instagram, the same cannot be said for YouTube. In an unsurprising move, Google is killing YouTube Stories next month to focus on YouTube Shorts and Community posts. Let’s dive in and learn more about this decision.

RIP YouTube Stories

Inspired by Instagram and Snapchat, YouTube jumped onto the Stories bandwagon back in 2018. However, after almost five years, it’s time to say goodbye to Stories in the video streaming app. YouTube Stories will take its final breath on June 26th. Explaining its decision in an official support page, Google stated, “Today, there are many ways to create on YouTube – from Community posts to Shorts to long-form and Live. To prioritize these key features, Stories are going away.“

The company further added, “Starting on 6/26/2023, the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire seven days after they were originally shared.”

YouTube is now urging creators to put more emphasis on short format content via Shorts and Community Posts. Recently, YouTube made Community Posts available to all creators, eliminating the need to have 500 subscribers to enable the Community Tab on their channel. It also rolled out additional features like photo editing and a 24-hour expiry period for posts.

To rival TikTok and Instagram, YouTube is turning its attention to short-form content features on the platform. We can expect YouTube to rollout new options for Shorts, expanded monetization options, and other new features to appeal creators. So, does this change affect you?Ddid you create or view Stories on YouTube? Let us know in the comments below.