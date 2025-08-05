You Could Romance a Bear in Baldurs Gate 3 but More Than 98% Missed This Easy Achievement

Baldur’s Gate 3 celebrates its 2nd anniversary today, and Larian Studios has announced some hilarious player stats. The game has received unprecedented success since its release, consistently hitting the top 20 on Steam Charts even to this day. With such success, you would expect more players to have Platinumed the game by now, but that is far from the truth. What’s more shocking is that 98% of all players don’t have one of the easiest achievements in the game. Even I missed it!

This elusive achievement is none other than ‘Busker’, which can be obtained by earning 100 gold from playing music in a single playthrough. Sounds easy enough? It is easy! All a player needs to obtain this achievement is to play a Bard and invest in ‘Charisma’ and have proficiency in ‘Performance’.

According to the player stats, only 1.82% of all players have received this achievement in the game.

More players have romanced the Emperor, become a mass murderer for Bhaal, and finished the game in Honor Mode, than sing as a Bard on the streets of Baldur’s Gate!

It’s clear that Baldur’s Gate 3 players don’t fancy themselves as street performers, with more players preferring to play as blood sucking vampires. However, that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Here are some more shocking stats from the Baldur’s Gate 3 players:

4,647 players managed to beat the game in Honor Mode using only a Level 1 Character

players managed to beat the game in Honor Mode using only a Level 1 Character 350 players respecced Minsc into a Death Doman Cleric

players respecced Minsc into a Death Doman Cleric 598 players also adopted a child with Wyll

These amazing Baldur’s Gate 3 anniversary stats make it clear that it is truly a game for everyone. Only a couple of games out there provide this level of versatility and long-term content. Seeing these stats has spurred my inner Warlock once again, so I would likely find myself back in the wilderness very soon.

How about you? Have you tried Baldur’s Gate 3 yet? Or are you one of the players who managed to hit these milestones? Tell us in the comment section below!