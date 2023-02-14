Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Finally Comes to India at Under Rs 5,000

Xiaomi introduced the 4K edition of its TV Stick globally back in December 2021. And finally, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has made it to the Indian market to celebrate the completion of the company’s presence in the Smart TV arena. This succeeds the first-gen TV Stick that made its debut in 2020. Check out the details below.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K: Specs and Features

The main difference between the new Xiaomi TV Stick and its predecessor is its support for 4K resolution. This makes room for enhanced color reproduction and a visually-pleasing experience. There’s also support for Dolby Vision to further enhancements.

The TV Stick also comes with built-in Chromecast functionality for users to easily cast their phones and tables onto the TVs.

Much like the global variant, the streaming device in India runs Android 11 TV with the latest version of PatchWall on top. Along with access to thousands of apps and OTT platforms via the Google Play Store, there’s Universal Search, smart collections, and the ability to access Live channels, sports, and music.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K also comes with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Technology for a surround sound experience. Specifications include a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. There’s also support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, HDMI 2.1, and a micro-USB power port (something that feels too obsolete now).

As for the design, users will get a lightweight and easy-to-carry device, which comes alongside a Bluetooth-enabled remote control with Google Assistant support for voice-based controls and dedicated keys for apps, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Price and Availability

The new Xiaomi TV Stick 4k is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available to buy exclusively via the company’s website, starting February 20.