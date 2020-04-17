In line with its teaser from yesterday, Xiaomi has now unveiled the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-p in India. The company is not directly putting the robot vacuum cleaner up for sale and is instead crowdfunding the device on its official website. Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-p has been priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 30-day crowdfunding term.

The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-p is a modern cleaning solution for busy households. The robot vacuum cleaner comes with two cleaning modes – sweeping and sweeping + mopping. Yes, this vacuum cleaner will not only collect dust but also wipe down your floors to give them that extra shine. You can use a 550ml dust box for the former or a 2-in-1 water tank for the latter.

The robot vacuum cleaner comes baked with an LDS laser navigation system to map and clean your home in real-time. This device can scan and map out an entire room, generating a cleaning path for future use. There’s a set of 12 high-precision sensors baked into this vacuum cleaner. This includes an anti-collision and anti-drop sensor, which means it can scan objects up to 2cm in height and not fall down the stairs while cleaning.

Being a part of the Xiaomi IoT ecosystem, it connects to the Mi Home app to let you access various features like real-time mapping, scheduling, spot cleaning, and more. One of the impressive features of the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-p is that it can recharge automatically (simply by navigating back to its docking station) and get back to work where it left off.

At the time of writing this article, the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P has found around 50 backers within an hour of the product going up for crowdfunding. Xiaomi has set a goal of 10,000 robot vacuum cleaners and will start shipping these from 15th September 2020. So, are you interested in getting one for your home or office? Let us know in the comments below.