Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Confirmed to Sport a 120Hz AMOLED Display

Following rumors of Xiaomi launching a 120W fast charging-supported smartphone in India, the company recently confirmed that it is launching one in the form of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge on January 6. Now, the company has confirmed a few details about the device prior to its official launch in the country.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Confirmed Details

Xiaomi’s Senior Marketing Manager, Sandeep Sharma, recently took to Twitter to confirm that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, which is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+, will feature a 120Hz display with support for up to 1200 nits of brightness. Speed isn't just exclusive to the charging on the #Xiaomi11iHyperCharge



Say hello to the Super Bright 1200 nits display which also supports 120Hz refresh rate.#HyperChargeRevolution coming your way on 6th Jan 2022. pic.twitter.com/l50vDnpCLt— Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) December 25, 2021

Xiaomi also revealed a Stealth Black color option for the smartphone. This will be in addition to the Pacific Pearl color variant, which was recently confirmed by the company. There's black…

And then there's 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸. ♠️#Xiaomi11iHypercharge in a colorway like never before.

Find out more on 6.01.2022:

Join the #HyperchargeRevolution: https://t.co/gh6YKt60lT pic.twitter.com/sxy6WJ8j4d — Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11iHypercharge ⚡ (@XiaomiIndia) December 27, 2021

Other than these, the company has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with Dolby Atmos, and of course, 120W fast charging, which is claimed to fully charge the phone in just 15 minutes.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Key Specs and Features (Expected)

Since the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, it is expected to come with the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. However, there’s no word on whether or not it would come with a similar 360Hz touch sampling rate as the Note 11 Pro+.

The device is likely to sport a triple-camera setup at the back, including a primary 108MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP telephoto-macro sensor. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge might pack the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It might be backed by a 4,500mAh, which is confirmed to support 120W fast charging.

Other than these, the device could come with support for 5G, JBL-tuned speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, and a fingerprint sensor. It could run the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

More details on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge are expected to be confirmed prior to the launch event. Xiaomi is also going to launch the standard Xiaomi 11i, so stay tuned for more information.