Windows 11 Insider Build 22489 Rolls out with a New Microsoft Account Settings Page

Microsoft has today released a new Windows 11 update with the build number 22489 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Although the latest Insider update does not bring a lot of new features, it contains a few visual changes to Microsoft’s latest desktop OS. Amongst these, one significant change is the redesigned Microsoft account Settings page.

With the latest Windows 11 Insider build 22489, you can navigate to Settings -> Accounts -> Your Microsoft Account to check out the new account Settings page on your Windows 1 PC. While the Beta Channel already has support for Android apps, users in the Dev Channel only get this redesigned account settings page as of now, despite its gets-features-first designation. However, worry not, as you can install and run Android apps on the Windows 11 Dev channel, as well as the stable version, using the linked workaround.

Now, the redesigned account Settings page looks pretty different than the one in the current public version. Unlike the various options with their respective sub-menus on the current page, the new Account Settings page shows your Microsoft 365 subscription plan and Onedrive storage overview upfront. Below, there are relevant links to access other account settings-related sections like Payment options, Rewards, and Order History. You can check out a preview of the new Your Microsoft account settings page in the image above.

However, even with the small number of changes in the Dev Channel, the redesigned page is just available to a select few Windows Insiders as of now. Other than this, Microsoft also renamed the Connect app to Wireless Display. And in Settings, Apps and Features have now been split up into Installed Apps and Advanced App Settings pages. You can check out the complete Windows 11 Insiders build 22489 changelog right here.