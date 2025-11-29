Will and Vecna’s Connection Is Similar to That of Harry Potter and Voldemort, Says Noah Schnapp

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 stunned the fandom, particularly with the final scene in which Will awakens and protects his friends from the Demogorgons. So, it’s obvious that the global fans are curious to know how things will be in the second volume. Now that we are getting closer to its release, it’s actually the right time to reveal what the Duffer Brothers teased about Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 in a recent interview.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 to Reveal Every Mystery Around The Upside Down

The Upside Down has been playing with the strings of everyone’s minds since it came into the picture in Stranger Things. However, while speaking to Deadline, the Duffer Brothers revealed that Volume 2 of the fifth season will unleash everything about The Upside Down. We will also know why Vecna took Will in 1983 and how that incident connects to the abduction of Holly Wheeler in the current timeline.

“In Volume 2, we really start to understand everything about the Upside Down.”

They also shared that this Upside Down ‘discovery’ thing was planned 10 years ago and now the time has come when the revelations need to be made. Besides that, after Will showcased his powers, everyone believed that he is similar to Eleven now. Noah Schnapp stated that their powers will be different and the upcoming episodes will reveal that. One more thing that the audience is confused about is the connection between Will and Vecna; Schnapp says it is like Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort kind of link.

“For Will, we start to learn the parallels between Will and Vecna, and it almost felt very Harry Potter to me that I had to go back and re-watch the movies, because the Harry Potter-Voldemort relationship felt very close to Will and Vecna.”

Now, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 also confused fans with Holly’s kidnapping as that majorly echoes with Will’s disappearance in Season 1. Matt Duffer reveals that the repetitive events are intentional as they want the story to be a full circle.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will also see Dr Kay in action, who will do everything to capture Eleven as she believes that the girl is responsible for all the bad things occurring in Hawkins. Ross Duffer says that the first part didn’t focus on her that much, though, but the second one will do and the viewers will get to know why she wants Eleven. She is the replacement of Dr Brenner and is much scarier than him. Ross also shed light on that there is purpose of bringing Kali back in the story, and you can find that only after watching Volume 2.