Home > News > Will and Vecna’s Connection Is Similar to That of Harry Potter and Voldemort, Says Noah Schnapp

Will and Vecna’s Connection Is Similar to That of Harry Potter and Voldemort, Says Noah Schnapp

Aparna Ukil
Comments 0
Eleven and Hopper in Stranger Things Seaosn 5
Image Credit: Netflix (via YouTube/Stranger Things, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
In Short
  • Duffer Brothers revealed in an interview with Deadline that some major mysteries will unfold in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2.
  • The second volume will reveal why exactly Vecna took Holly, and how it all connects to Will's kidnapping in Season 1.
  • We will also see how Will's powers are different from Eleven's.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 stunned the fandom, particularly with the final scene in which Will awakens and protects his friends from the Demogorgons. So, it’s obvious that the global fans are curious to know how things will be in the second volume. Now that we are getting closer to its release, it’s actually the right time to reveal what the Duffer Brothers teased about Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 in a recent interview.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 to Reveal Every Mystery Around The Upside Down

The Upside Down has been playing with the strings of everyone’s minds since it came into the picture in Stranger Things. However, while speaking to Deadline, the Duffer Brothers revealed that Volume 2 of the fifth season will unleash everything about The Upside Down. We will also know why Vecna took Will in 1983 and how that incident connects to the abduction of Holly Wheeler in the current timeline.

“In Volume 2, we really start to understand everything about the Upside Down.”

They also shared that this Upside Down ‘discovery’ thing was planned 10 years ago and now the time has come when the revelations need to be made. Besides that, after Will showcased his powers, everyone believed that he is similar to Eleven now. Noah Schnapp stated that their powers will be different and the upcoming episodes will reveal that. One more thing that the audience is confused about is the connection between Will and Vecna; Schnapp says it is like Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort kind of link.

“For Will, we start to learn the parallels between Will and Vecna, and it almost felt very Harry Potter to me that I had to go back and re-watch the movies, because the Harry Potter-Voldemort relationship felt very close to Will and Vecna.”

Now, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 also confused fans with Holly’s kidnapping as that majorly echoes with Will’s disappearance in Season 1. Matt Duffer reveals that the repetitive events are intentional as they want the story to be a full circle.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will also see Dr Kay in action, who will do everything to capture Eleven as she believes that the girl is responsible for all the bad things occurring in Hawkins. Ross Duffer says that the first part didn’t focus on her that much, though, but the second one will do and the viewers will get to know why she wants Eleven. She is the replacement of Dr Brenner and is much scarier than him. Ross also shed light on that there is purpose of bringing Kali back in the story, and you can find that only after watching Volume 2.

Related Articles
Did Stranger Things Season 5 Bring Back Kali for a Darker Purpose than We Think?
Shashank Shakya Nov 28, 2025
Stranger Things Season 5: Who Is 008? Kali’s Backstory Explained
Shashank Shakya Nov 28, 2025
Stranger Things Season 5: Why Is Henry Scared of The Cave?
Shashank Shakya Nov 28, 2025
Stranger Things Season 5: Will Byers Could Be the Key to Defeat Vecna
Aparna Ukil Nov 28, 2025
#Tags
#Stranger Things#Netflix
Aparna Ukil

Aparna is a Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom with 4 years of experience in the industry. Specializing in Jujutsu Kaisen and everything horror, she brings in-depth insights and a passion for storytelling to her coverage. Recently, she has interviewed Abby Trott, the voice actress behind Demon Slayer's Nezuko and Dandadan's Momo, delivering exclusive content for fans. Previously, she contributed her expertise to some notable publications including Sportskeeda, Dexerto, and Forever Geek, honing her craft in entertainment journalism.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...