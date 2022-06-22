WhatsApp Introduces a Period-Tracking Bot in Collaboration with Sirona

WhatsApp has a number of chatbots for us to get easy access to information, ranging from COVID-19 information to health information. It recently introduced the ‘Ask Raksha’ chatbot for genuine health information and has now introduced a new period-tracking bot. This is in collaboration with Sirona, which is a recent Indian brand that makes feminine hygiene products. Here’s how to use the new chatbot.

WhatsApp Now Has a Period-Tracking Bot!

The new bot is India’s first period-tracker on WhatsApp, which is safely the widely used messaging platform. You will be easily able to track their periods and ovulation via the bot. Plus, tracking can also help them avoid unwanted pregnancy.

Built on the WhatsApp Business Platform, the new Sirona period-tracking WhatsApp bot will provide you with a record of your menstruation cycle and will also remind you of upcoming cycle dates. All you need to do is type in the basic period details.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Garg, Director, WhatsApp Partnerships- Business Messaging, India, “It is exciting to support building such innovative and impactful use cases on the WhatsApp Business Platform. For our users across the country, WhatsApp remains a simple and reliable safe space for private conversations. We are committed to working with organizations to help leverage the WhatsApp Business Platform in delivering positive health outcomes.”

To access the new period-tracking bot on WhatsApp, you just have to send a ‘Hi’ message to Sirona WhatsApp Business Account at +919718866644. A few prompts later, you will be able to get access to all the information you need. Plus, saving the number can make things more convenient.

This functionality will dismiss the need for a dedicated period-tracking app and will also let you easily keep a close eye on your menstrual cycle in case you tend to forget.

You should also know that Sirona has a dedicated app, which includes a built-in period tracker, and educational content, and also serves as an e-commerce platform for people to buy Sirona products. Sirona’s CEO, Deep Bajaj terms this app as a “one-stop-shop for all intimate and menstrual needs as well as create education, awareness, and utility, and make menstrual hygiene accessible on the go.”

So, what are your thoughts on this new WhatsApp chatbot? Do you think it is a useful tool? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.