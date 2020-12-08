WhatsApp is quickly building out tools and features to enable businesses to interact with and accept orders from users from inside the messaging app. The company just recently added a new shopping button to let users browse through product catalogs. And today, the catalog feature has been complemented by a new ‘Carts’ feature in WhatsApp.

The addition of a handy shopping button to the business chat window made it easier for shoppers to explore what’s on offer. But, there was no way to place an order with the business. Now, WhatsApp is rolling out the ‘Carts’ feature to further simplify the shopping process for users.

Now, while browsing through a company’s product catalog, you can select the dress, handbag, or scented candle that you like, and add them to a cart. This order can then be shared with the business in the form of a single message. You no longer need to go back and forth over each product.

This feature, WhatsApp states, “will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers, and close sales.” You can see how the process works in the video attached below:

The debut of a dedicated shopping button and carts feature in quick succession means WhatsApp is getting serious about its business platform. WhatsApp still does not offer a checkout option though. And there’s a reason behind it. The messaging giant does not have an integrated payments feature available globally.

India could, however, prove to a major market for WhatsApp. The company recently launched WhatsApp Pay for all users in India. This could play a significant role in the expansion of WhatsApp Business, especially with the JioMart partnership in play. But, we’re currently not sure whether the company plans to expand it globally or not. It will be interesting to see WhatsApp Business grow into a full-fledged seller platform. What do you think? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.