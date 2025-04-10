Devil May Cry Season 2 Announcement Sets the Stage for Dante’s Return

Created by Adi Shankar, Devil May Cry Season 1 was released on April 3, 2025, on Netflix. With its stunning action sequences and cool hybrid protagonist, the anime quickly became one of the best video game adaptations to date. Adi Shankar’s acclaimed project, Castlevania, took a couple of months to get renewed for Season 2, so fans expected Devil May Cry to follow the same pattern.

Well, it’s been only a week since the first season’s release, and Netflix has stunned the fandom by renewing Devil May Cry for a second season. The announcement was accompanied by a key visual featuring Dante.

Devil May Cry Season 1 introduces us to Dante, who grew up as an orphan after his mother and twin brother were killed in a demon attack. As the story progressed, he learned that his brother Vergil is alive, but he has no clue that his brother has sided with the demons, and now he has nothing to do with humanity. Vergil enters the scene in the concluding moments of Season 1 (read Devil May Cry Season 1 ending explainer) and declares war against humans.

So, it was evident that a second season would be announced, but no one would have thought that the exciting news would emerge this soon. Well, considering the fact that Devil May Cry Season 1 accumulated 21 million watch hours and 5.3 million viewership within one week of its release, the season renewal shouldn’t be a matter of shock.

Now that the second season of Devil May Cry has just been renewed, major information about it is scarce at the moment. Adi Shankar takes his sweet time with the projects to produce great quality, and that’s what we will get in Devil May Cry season 2. That being said, don’t expect to hear anything about the second season’s release window until next year.