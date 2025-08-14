Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Reveals Wednesday Addams’s New Spirit Guide

The Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 trailer is here, and it introduces us to our protagonist’s new spirit guide. You won’t believe who she is, but that’s just the way it is.

After giving the evil spirit Crackstone a hard time and protecting the school, Wednesday Addams made it back to Nevermore Academy on August 6, 2025, in Season 2 Part 1. And, now as we await the final four episodes, the television series added to our anticipation by teasing the intriguing upcoming events in a brand-new trailer.

In the ending moments of the first part, Tyler’s Hyde throws Wednesday out of the Willow Hill Hospital’s window. So, the trailer for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 opens up with showing our protagonist waking up in the hospital. The first one to greet her is Larissa Weems, who died in the first season, remember? While Wednesday believes that she is dead, Weems corrects her and says that she isn’t dead, it’s just that Weems is her new spirit guide. Also, only Wednesday can see her.

On the other side, Tyler has escaped the psychiatric hospital captivity, and now he is behind Enid, as she was the one who came in between when he almost killed Wednesday. Enid blames Wednesday and says that because of her, Tyler could escape, and Weems says that ‘she has got a point. The video clip also shows glimpses of the members of the Addams family; Morticia talks about some dark secrets of the family, most probably referring to Ophelia‘s disappearance.

Wednesday has a lot to explore, so mark your calendars as Season 2 Part 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 3, 2025.