Wednesday Season 2 Overtakes Stranger Things Season 3 to Become Netflix’s No. 10 English TV Hit

Stranger Things is one of the biggest TV shows and a feather in the cap for Netflix. In fact, it is considered one of the shows that helped push Netflix Originals to what the segment is today. However, there’s another Netflix show that is pushing ahead in terms of viewership. Yes, we are talking about Wednesday. In fact, Wednesday Season 2 has surpassed Stranger Things Season 3 in only two weeks after the release of Part 2 of the second season.

Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2 arrived on Netflix on September 3, 2025. So, it has only been around two weeks since the second season concluded. And in that short span of time, Wednesday Season 2 has surpassed Stranger Things Season 2 as the 10th Biggest English-language TV show of all time. During this time, Season 2 of Wednesday garnered over 95 million hits. Before ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 took the 10th spot on the “Top 10 Most Popular Shows” list, it was Stranger Things Season 3 that was sitting in that position.

Also, as reported by Variety, this isn’t the final position for Wednesday Season 2. Apparently, Netflix considers the viewership of a show for 91 days after its global release. Since the final episode of Wednesday Season 2 arrived on September 3, the second season will have until December to continue increasing the viewership numbers and climb even further. So, we might see the second season of Wednesday climb up to even 9th (Fool Me Once) or 8th position (The Night Agent Season 1).

Honestly, it’s really not surprising that Wednesday Season 2 took the number 10th spot in just two weeks. That’s because Season 1 of Jenna Ortega’s series is still sitting in the 1st spot on Netflix’s “Top 10 Most Popular Shows” list. In the second spot, we have Adolescence with around 143 million views, but with a viewership of around 252 million, Wednesday Season 1 is ahead with a huge margin. So, it’s rather not surprising that season 2 of Wednesday is flexing such incredible viewership within just two weeks after Part 2’s release.