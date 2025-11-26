Eva Green to Portray Aunt Ophelia in Wednesday Season 3

If you think you’ve met every crucial character of Wednesday in the first two seasons, you’re absolutely wrong. Now that the story of our beloved television series has gotten way darker in Season 2, a character is about to be introduced in Wednesday Season 3 who will deepen the lore even further. Yes, it’s none other than Wednesday Addams’ Aunt Ophelia, who mysteriously vanished into thin air one day. Netflix has recently confirmed the actress who will step into the promising role, and fans are totally losing it.

Eva Green Officially Cast as Aunt Ophelia in Wednesday Season 3

Image Credit: Shutterstock

We heard the name of Ophelia multiple times in Wednesday Season 2. Morticia revealed that she was a Raven who lost control of her powers and disappeared without a trace. Later, the concluding minutes of the final episode showed Ophelia from behind when she was scribbling ‘Wednesday must die’ on the wall. So, every fan became curious about who she is and what importance she holds in Wednesday’s narrative. Well, Wednesday Season 3 will finally reveal her and let us know everything we’ve been waiting for since we bade goodbye to Season 2.

Eva Green will finally step into the role of Aunt Ophelia in Season 3, and fans are all excited to see her in their favorite series. A fan’s comment on X reads, ‘absolutely perfect casting for the Addams universe.’ ‘Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia? That’s the gothic energy Wednesday Addams deserves. Can’t wait to see her stir up some supernatural chaos in the family,’ reads another.

To heighten the fandom’s anticipation even more, the creators of Wednesday told Netflix that Ophelia’s arrival in Wednesday Season 3 will hit the Addams family like a bomb.

”Ophelia has been gone a long time. Her reemergence in Wednesday Season 3 is going to hit this family like a bomb. It was always the plan to give viewers a glimpse of her at the end of the season in a way that they weren’t expecting, and then that’s a driver into Season 3.”

Green is also really excited for her role in the Addams Family universe. She told TUDUM,” I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

The stakes are going to get a lot higher, and we can’t wait to see what this new character will bring to the table. However, we don’t have any other option but to wait until Wednesday Season 3 arrives in 2027.