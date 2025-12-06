Walton Goggins Has No Interest in Playing the Fallout Games and for a Good Reason

When it comes to video games being adapted into live-action movies and shows, the rap sheet is not exactly impressive, but recently, gamers have been eating well when it comes to live-action adaptations, and one of the adaptations was Prime Video’s Fallout. Now, after a successful first season, Fallout is set to return for a season 2, but an interesting update came our way when it came to light that Walton Goggins has no interest in playing the original Fallout games, and the reason he gave for this actually makes a lot of sense.

Walton Goggins Thinks Playing the Games Will Affect the Quality of His Work

Image Credit: Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios Press Kit)

Recently, PC Gamer had a conversation with the cast of Fallout Season 2, where Walton Goggins was asked whether he had played the games before or after the massive success of Fallout. He made it absolutely clear that he has not played the games and is not interested in sitting down to play as well. The reason he gives for not playing actually makes a lot of sense.

According to Walton, if he plays the game, it will change the perspective he has towards the character and will start looking at the Ghoul as an avatar. Walton likes to believe that The Ghoul exists in the real world, which gives much more depth to the character he plays. In his comment, Walton Goggins said-

“No, I haven’t sat down to play the games,And I won’t. I won’t. I won’t play the games. I’m not interested.All of a sudden, I’m looking at this world from a very different perspective, and as something on a screen in which I am an avatar in. I don’t believe that I’m an avatar. I believe The Ghoul exists in the world. I believe that Cooper Howard exists in the world.”

While Walton Goggins has outright refused to play the games, actors like Ella Purnell have played Fallout 4 and plan to play other Fallout games as well. Looking at the performance put forward by Walton Goggins, it’s safe to say that his tactic at tackling the role is working perfectly, and now, I, for one, am quite excited to see him in the upcoming season. So, let’s wait until December 17, 2025, for Fallout Season 2 to hit our screens.