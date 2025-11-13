Fallout Season 2 Gets a New-Vegas Fueled Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Fallout Season 1 was just the beginning! Lucy, Ghoul, and Maximus are all set to embark on a thrilling adventure in the lands of post-nuclear Las Vegas in season 2. A release date has been set in stone for Fallout season 2 already. The second season promises a much bigger, riveting ride where all the journeys of the main characters will collide.

Now with the premiere due in a month, Prime Video has released a brand new trailer to draw us out from our vaults to the scorching New Vegas. The latest episodes of Fallout Season 2 will air weekly starting December 17, 2025, and you can view the second trailer below:

Let the end times roll. Cue the official trailer now, and Season Two premiere on December 17. pic.twitter.com/RtooqpF68P — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) November 13, 2025

The cast of Fallout Season 2 is expanding significantly with the arrival of Macaulay Culkin, Kumail Nanjiani, and many more. The new trailer also promises a more blood-soaked and emotional rollercoaster ride. Lucy’s on a quest to bring her father to justice, and Ghoul is on a mission to find his family in New Vegas, infested by many creatures, from feral ghouls to mutated insects.

So pack your bags with Nuka Colas and get ready to head to New Vegas this Christmas season, and we will have eight weeks of chaos in this land straight. That said, are you excited for Fallout season 2? Let us know in the comments below.