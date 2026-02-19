Waiting for Frieren Season 2 Episode 6? Here’s Why You Must Wait Longer

The second season of Frieren never dipped in quality and remains as amazing as its highly-praised debut season. We reached the midpoint of Frieren Season 2 last week, and the most important arc is about to begin in the next episode. While we wait for the sixth episode, marking the beginning of the new Divine Revolte arc in the anime, the production staff has announced that it has been postponed to a new date. Discover the reason behind the short break and the new release date of Frieren Season 2 Episode 6 here.

Frieren Anime Goes on a Short Break This Week Before the Divine Revolte Arc’s Premiere

So far, the Frieren anime has been offering us ample laid-back episodes full of detours and occasional action sequences. From now on, the second season will take a sharp turn as Frieren’s party goes up against the strongest demon so far in the upcoming Divine Revolte arc.

Owing to the Olympics broadcast in Japan and preparations for one of the best arcs in the Frieren series, the anime is taking a short break this week, along with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, which is also on a break this week, before the Culling Game picks up the intensity.

Image Credit: Madhouse Studios (via X/@Anime_Frieren)

In addition, the Frieren anime staff have revealed that four episodes of Frieren Season 1 will be available to stream on YouTube for free to commemorate the premiere of the new arc next week. Therefore, you can enjoy some old episodes of Frieren Season 1 during the same time slot while we wait for the next arc’s premiere.

Image Credit: Madhouse Studios (via X/@Anime_Frieren)

Fortunately, Frieren Season 2 will have only a one-week break, returning with the most-anticipated episode 6 on February 27, 2026. Then the Frieren anime will air without any breaks until its end on March 27, 2026, with episode 10. So, gear up for a riveting ride where we will witness Frieren, Fern, Stark, Methode, and Genau in action against one of the strongest demons, Macht.

The Divine Revolte arc is expected to redefine the experience of Frieren Season 2. So, let’s be patient until the mage and warrior’s battle against the demon kicks off.