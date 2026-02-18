Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 8 Won’t Release This Week, Here’s Why

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 7 marked a major turning point for the anime, as Yuji and Megumi finally entered the premises of the Culling Game. Following the recruitment of Kinji Hakari, the boys are now looking for Hiromi Higuruma for a crucial purpose. However, the next episode, which will finally see the debut of Higuruma, will not be released on its usual weekly schedule. Here’s when JJK Season 3 Episode 8 will come out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Takes a Short Break Before Episode 8

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has reached a pivotal point, but it’s saddening that fans will have to wait a little to see what’s next. However, the delay isn’t a sudden event; instead, it is part of a planned broadcast of a recap episode that will let fans revisit every crucial thing that happened in Season 3 so far. Hiromi Niwa, the series’ chief animation director, recently shared the reason for this delay on his social media account.

He says now that Yuji and the other characters are finally joining the Culling Game, it’s essential for fans to revisit the previous episodes to better understand everyone’s agendas and feelings. In addition, he says fans will have fun binge-watching the episodes released so far.

Image Credit: X/@niwahiromi01

JJK Season 3 has given us numerous flashy and exciting moments to date, setting the stage for the electrifying developments ahead. It makes sense that creators decided to give the fandom a break so they can prepare for the brutal events that lie ahead.

Fortunately, the delay is temporary, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 8 will release on February 26, 2026, restoring the regular weekly schedule.

The episode was originally expected to be released on February 19, 2026, and now, it will premiere a week later. However, the wait isn’t anything to worry about, as fans can watch the recap episode to catch up with the events that will make much more sense now.

Laying the foundation in the early installments, the third season of JJK has successfully paved a path for the significant phase that will take the story to the next level.